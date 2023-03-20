Don Q Reveals Duo of Double Aged Cask Finished Rums

Puerto Rican rum producer, Don Q, has revealed two new cask-finished rums as part of its Double Aged Cask Finish rums collection. The new editions feature cask finishing, one in port barrels and the other in Zinfindel wine.

The distillery behind Don Q Rum, Destilería Serrallés Inc. previously introduced a Double-Aged Cognac Cask Finish last autumn as part of this collection. The new Port Cask Finish and Zinfandel Cask Finish are limited-edition creations from Master Blender Liza Cordero and Maestra Ronera Silvia Santiago.

“With the Double Aged Cask Finish rums, we wanted to create elegant expressions that showcase Don Q’s unparalleled rum crafting and nearly 160 years of innovation,” said Santiago.

“The aging in Port and Zinfandel casks impart incredibly nuanced aromas and flavors, making these rums a perfect ingredient for spirit-forward cocktails.”

The Port Cask Finish underwent a double maturation. It was first aged in American white oak barrels between five to eight years. The rum was then finished in Old Tawny Port wine casks for a minimum of three years. According to the brand the port aging brings in flavors of dried fruit with a touch of sweetness

The Zinfandel Cask Finish followed a similar maturation process. The rum was aged in American oak for five to eight years. It was then transferred into Zinfandel wine casks from California, aging for over three years. The brand describes tasting notes of citrus and dry wood with a touch of spice on the finish.

“Don Q continues to build on its already impressive range of premium rums and I’m remarkably proud of Silvia, Liza and team for continuing to innovate in the rum category,” said Destilería Serrallés president and CEO Philippe Brechot. “These two expressions are beautiful examples of how the team crafts new blends and rums that appeal to both the rum novice and the aficionado.”

The rums have a suggested retail price of $79.99 and are currently available in limited supply at online retailers and stores around the country.