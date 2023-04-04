10 Distilleries for Rum in South Florida Worth Planning a Trip for - Rum Raiders

South Florida is a popular destination for almost any type of traveler, but it is also a great area to discover rum. From mile marker zero in the Keys, all the way to West Palm Beach on the Atlantic and across the state to Fort Myers, there is an abundance of good rum to be found if you know where to look. Here are some must-see distilleries for rum in South Florida.

Big Cypress Distillery

Nestled amongst warehouses, where many distilleries and breweries happen to be located, is Big Cypress Distillery. This distillery is a quick drive from Zoo Miami and produces a number of different spirits including gin and of course rum. The core rums are made from organic sugar and molasses. The aged rum is matured in new American oak. Visitors can get free samples of any of Big Cypress’s spirits in the tasting room. The samples include the distillery’s one-off experiments and tasting room exclusives like the new Orange Spiced rum. The bar at the tasting room also offers craft cocktails, some of which are rested in barrels like the rum old-fashioned. Tours are also available by phone or email.

Tasting Room Hours

Thurs-Fri 5-11 p.m.

Sat 5 p.m.-1 a.m.

Shady Distillery

Shady Distillery is a part of the Sistrunk Marketplace Brewery and Food Hall in Fort Lauderdale. The distillery currently makes two rums made from Florida molasses. The tour and tasting are $30 and come with two signature Shady cocktails and a light bites board from the Sistrunk Marketplace. Another way to sample Shady’s spirits is through its speakeasy-style distillery dinner hosted by the marketplace. This four-course meal features Shady cocktails and a tour of the distillery for $59.

Tours and Tasting Hours

Fri 6:30 p.m.

South Florida Distillers

Fort Lauderdale’s oldest and first legal distillery since Prohibition is South Florida Distillers. This distillery specializes in rum using Florida molasses. The first rum the distillery produced was the high-ester FWAYGO white rum and since then it has expanded to produce a number of different rum expressions as well as other spirits. The tasting room attached to the distillery is made for creativity and experimenting; visitors can mix their own cocktails using South Florida Distillers’ spirits and mixers and even distill their own flavored spirits.

Tasting Room Hours

Wed-Fri 4-10 p.m.

Sat 12-10 p.m.

ChainBridge Distillery

ChainBridge Distillery is a family-owned and operated business with a background in winemaking from the Tokaj wine region of the northeastern border of Hungary and Slovakia. When the distillery first started, it focused on bringing the tradition of Pálinka, a Hungarian fruit brandy to Florida. Since then the family business has expanded into a number of other spirits including three rum. Visitors can enjoy a craft cocktail in the tasting room or sample one of the distillery’s many spirits. Tours are also available by booking.

Tasting Room and Bar Hours

Mon-Thurs 12-5 p.m.

Fri-Sat 12-8 p.m.

Revenge Rum

This West Palm Beach distillery is 100% focused on rum. Revenge currently makes a white rum made with Grade-A American molasses and has barrel-aged rum coming soon. The distillery is relatively new and has only been selling its rum for a few years. The rum can be sampled at the distillery’s tasting room or enjoy a cocktail that highlights the unique character of the spirit. Tours are also available on the weekends by appointment only.

Tasting Room Hours

Mon-Fri 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tour Hours

Sat-Sun by appointment

Steel Tie Spirits

Steel Tie Spirits is located near the Grandview Public Market in the District South area of West Palm Beach. The father and son owned distillery is known for its line of Black Coral rum which uses locally sourced Florida sugar cane molasses. First-time visitors can receive a free sample of all the spirits on offer at the tasting room and bar which has a seasonal menu of thoughtfully crafted cocktails and amazing happy hour deals.

Tasting Room and Bar Hours

Thur-Sun 2-10 p.m.

Wicked Dolphin Rum Distillery

Wicked Dolphin is a woman-owned rum distillery near Fort Myers. The distillery uses locally sourced sugar cane and natural ingredients to make its extensive line of rums. The family-run Cape Coral distillery offers tours and tastings that are free but do require a reservation. On Friday and Saturday, the Tiki Bar opens for drinks and special events.

Tour Hours

Mon-Fri 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sat 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tiki Bar Hours

Fri 3-8 p.m.

Sat 12-8 p.m.



Alligator Bay Distillers

Alligator Bay’s motto is “cane to bottle” and keeps true to its word, making all of its rum from locally sourced black strap molasses. The brothers behind the distillery believe in small-batch production and they currently make five different rums, but some are exclusives as they are only available at the Punta Gorda distillery. Visitors can tour the distillery and taste Alligator Bay spirits free of charge, just make sure to book ahead.

Tour and Tasting Hours

Mon-Sat 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Key West First Legal Rum Distillery

Down at the U.S.’s southernmost point in the Conch Republic is Key West First Legal Rum Distillery. This Florida distillery focuses on chef-driven rum that relies on founder Paul Menta’s lifetime of restaurant experience. The rums are distilled from Florida Demerara sugar to create unaged, aged as well as flavored expressions. Visitors can tour the facilities and sample the rums for free (no reservation needed) or book a paid class to learn how to make a classic mojito.

Distillery and Bar Hours

Mon-Sun 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Tours

Mon-Sun 12-5 p.m.

Papa’s Pilar Rum

Minutes away from the famous Hemingway Home Museum in Key West is a rum distillery dedicated to the memory of Earnest Hemingway. Steve Groth created Papa’s Pilar alongside the Hemingway family to celebrate the legendary author. The brand focuses on blending rums from around the world and using unique barrel finishes to create its line of products. The tours start at $25. There are also cocktail classes, a Hemingway experience and haunted ghost tours.

Distillery and Trading Post Hours

Mon-Sat 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Sun 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tours every hour: the last tour at 4 p.m.

Ghost Hunt Thurs 7:30 p.m.

Cocktail Classes Hours

Tues-Sat 6 p.m.

Sun 5 p.m.

Hemingway’s Library Hours

Mon-Wed 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Thurs-Sat 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sun 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

