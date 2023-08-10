100 Year Old Navy Veteran Credits Rum and Coke to His Long Life

A Navy veteran celebrated his 100th birthday today. Charles Cook was born on August 10, 1923, and goes by Joe. He was one of six children and was born in Bristol. The 100 year old said the secret to a long life is a rum and coke as reported by Bristol Live.

In 1930, at 17 years old, Joe joined the Royal Navy and served three tours in the Russian convoy. Joe recalls this not being a pleasant experience as he went to the Mediterranean for the invasion of Italy and Sicily, then through the Suez Cana to Ceylon and Australia, where the British fleet met the US near Japan. Finally, Joe went to South Africa.

Joe reminisced about his fondest memories being the daily ration of rum the Navy used to receive.

He said, at “11:30 every day you were given a drink of rum.”

The British Navy had a long tradition of giving daily rations of rum known as tots starting the in 1800s. Typically the rum would be 54.5% ABV which is referred to as Navy Strength. In the 1970s the rum ration was discontinued and now July 31 is marked as Black Tot Day.

Joe returned home from service and married his neighbor May Thorne. The two enjoyed 55 years together and had three sons and 17 grandchildren.

