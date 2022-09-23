The 3 Best Libra Cocktails: Zodiac Cocktails for Your Sign

Discover zodiac cocktails associated with your astrological sign with this recurring series. Explore these Libra cocktails that will harmonize perfectly with this well-balanced sign.

Libras are an air sign known for breezing through life, yet never stopping to catch a breath. They are represented by the scales because they are always seeking balance in all things. Cocktails for Libras should have balanced flavors like sweet with sour or spice. Libras do not like conformity, so their cocktails should be as unique and undefined as they are.

Here are the best cocktails for a Libra to drink:

Autumn Temptation- Spiced rum and gin apple cocktail

Just as Libra is the first sign of autumn equinox this drink is also a perfect introduction to the fall season. The drink has a combination of symbolic ingredients like apples, juniper and cinnamon spice. Apples represent both the autumn season and the libra’s ruling planet Venus. The planet shares its name with the goddess of love who is deeply associated with the Libra astrological sign. The juniper component, which is the addition of gin, represents the essence of all air signs. The spiced rum provides flavor components of cinnamon and balances out the sweetness of the apple cider.

Ingredients

1 ounce of gin

1 ounce of spiced rum (higher quality is preferred)

2 ounces of apple cider

Garnish: Apple slice fan and cinnamon stick

Recipe

Add the gin, rum and apple cider into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with an apple fan and a cinnamon stick laid across the glass.

Strawberry and Thyme Rum Smash

Strawberries also represent the ruling planet of Libras and are often associated with love and harmony. The fruit is a perfect match for the ever-romantic Libra. Thyme symbolizes bravery, love, and attraction which are traits shared by this member of the zodiac. The combination of the herbaceous qualities of thyme with the sweetness of the strawberry creates a level cocktail that will impress the scales of the Libra.

Ingredients

2 ounces of light rum

3/4 ounce thyme syrup

3 strawberries cut in half

Soda water (2-3 ounces)

Garnish: strawberry and thyme sprigs

Recipe

Add the strawberries to a shaker with the thyme syrup. Muddle the until the syrup becomes pink and the aromas of the strawberries release. Strain the the syrup into a Collins glass and add the rum. Fill with ice and top off with soda water. Stir slightly to combine the ingredients. Garnish with a strawberry on the rim of the glass and a few sprigs of thyme.

The Venus Fizz

The fizz is a great style of cocktail to represent an air sign like the Libra. This version of fizz features rose water as the main flavor to highlight the beautiful aromatic flower that matches with Libra. The rose water is paired with grenadine, a syrup made from pomegranates, which is another fruit that represents Libra’s ruling planet. The cocktail is a lovely shade of pink which is one of the colors most connected with Libras. This spin on a classic cocktail will surely attract a Libra.

Ingredients

2 ounces of light rum

1 ounce fresh lemon juice (strained)

1 tsp rosewater

¾ ounce pasteurized egg whites

¾ ounce Coco Lopez coconut cream

¼ ounce grenadine

2 ounces approx. soda water

Garnish: food-grade rose petals

Recipe

Add the rum, lemon juice, rosewater, Coco Lopez and grenadine into a shaker. Add ice to the shaker and shake until chilled. Strain the liquid into another container and add the egg whites, then use a milk frother to aerate the egg whites. Look for a firmer foam to appear on top of the drink (alternatively you may return the drink into a shaker and shake without ice for around 5 minutes). Pour into a chilled Collins or fizz glass along with soda water till the foam goes just above the lip of the glass. There should be a light and airy foam top.