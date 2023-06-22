Cancer Zodiac Cocktails That Will Perfectly Match Your Sign

Discover zodiac cocktails associated with your astrological sign with this recurring series. Take a plunge and explore these bespoke cocktails made for the Cancer sign.

The Cancer is a water sign associated with the crab constellation. This astrological sign relates to its representative star creature in nature. Cancers are hard on the outside symbolically but are more complicated, intuitive, and gentle than they first appear. Ruled by the Moon, Cancers are mysterious with moods that are ever-changing like the phases of the lunar cycle. Cocktails for this sign should be easygoing and refreshing to relax the guarded Cancer sign.

Watermelon Mojito

Cancers are the first astrological sign after the solstice marking the beginning of the summer season. This classic warm-weather cocktail gets an upgrade from watermelon, which both represents the ruling celestial body of Cancers as well as marking the season. A refreshingly vibrant watermelon mojito is just the thing to beat the heat and help a Cancer sign unwind.

Ingredients

6 fresh mint leaves

3/4 ounce fresh lime juice

3/4 ounce simple syrup

2 ounces light rum

3 ounces fresh watermelon puree, strained

3-4 ounces of soda water

Garnish: mint sprig and/or small wedge of watermelon

Directions

In a tall glass, muddle the mint leaves, lime juice and simple syrup. Next, fill the glass two-thirds full with ice. Then, add the rum and strained watermelon puree. Stir well and top with soda water. Garnish with a sprig of mint or a small wedge of watermelon.

Changing Tides

This cocktail is as mysterious and alluring as the Cancer sign. Made with savory seaweed, fish sauce and sesame fat washed rum, this cocktail highlights the water sign’s connection with the sea and the land just as crab dwells in the two worlds. The moon rules the tides, changing the ebb and flow of the ocean just as it rules the Crab sign with its fluidity in emotions making this drink representative of their changeable nature.

Ingredients

2 ounces toasted sesame oil fat-washed aged rum ( how-to here )

½ ounce nori seaweed simple syrup (recipe here )

2 dashes of fish sauce (optional)

Garnish: a strip of toasted nori seaweed and furikake rim

Directions

Take a small portion of the simple syrup and dip one side of the rim of a rocks glass to then cover it with furikake seasoning. After rimming the glass, pour in the fat-washed rum and seaweed simple syrup and a dash or two of fish sauce (optional). Next, add one large cube of ice and stir together with a bar spoon for one minute. Garnish with a large strip of toasted nori.

Cucumber Cooler

This cocktail will give the water signs everything they need to stay cool as a cucumber this summer. Cancer signs crave relaxation and the cucumber is as symbolic of zen as it gets with the fruit being the star of every spa day symbolically.

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces white rum

¾ ounce fresh lime juice

½ ounce simple syrup

4-5 cucumber slices

3-4 ounces of cucumber tonic water

Garnish: strips of cucumber

Directions

Muddle cucumbers in a shaker. Add rum, lime juice, and syrup into a shaker with ice. Shake till cold and strain into a Collins glass filled with ice. Top with cucumber tonic and garnish with strips of cucumber.