Alleged Theft of $278,000 in Alcohol Leads to 4 Men Arrested

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission announced yesterday that its investigation has identified four men in connection to the alleged theft of thousands of dollars in alcohol from a Dallas County liquor distributor.

The four men, 33-year-old Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 34-year-old Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 43-year-old Carlos Jaime Munoz and 22-year-old Michael Angel Medrano, were all arrested and charged with felony organized retail theft.

The investigation began in April after Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits contacted TABC agents. The nationwide alcohol distributor informed TABC that a local package store was in possession of hundreds of cases of distilled spirits. However, the company had no record of selling or delivering to the store.

Reportedly, the store manager had allegedly illegally purchased the stolen products from a Southern Glazer’s delivery driver according to evidence found by TABC. Two other Southern Glazer’s employees were accused of being involved as well.

TABC agents recovered 230 cases of vodka, 119 cases of cognac and 29 cases of tequila from the package store. The recovered products are valued at more than $34,000. Southern Glazer’s officials valued long-term losses at potentially more than $278,000.

TABC Executive Director Thomas Graham said, “this case marks outstanding cooperation between TABC agents, Southern Glazer’s and our partners at the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office. Without their assistance, it’s likely this theft would have continued even longer and could have caused ongoing harm both to the business and their customers across Texas.”

Southern Glazer’s Executive Vice President and General Manager Matt Metz added, “we are very appreciative of the TABC’s quick response to this situation. We are also grateful for the TABC agents who helped bring this case to a resolution.”

If convicted the men could face up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine for a third-degree felony.

Each man was booked into the Dallas County Jail and later released on bond. The criminal case is currently pending with the Dallas County District Attorney’s office.