4 Rum Cocktails to Help Set the Mood This Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is here, and what better way to celebrate than with a rum cocktail? Whether you are going out or staying in these rum cocktails are sure to help set the right mood this Valentine’s night.

Hot Toddy

February is one of the coldest months of the year, so a nice cozy rum hot toddy will be sure to heat things up this Valentine’s Day. This recipe comes courtesy of Kōloa rum and it adds the perfect amount of sweetness to make your sweetheart swoon.

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces Kōloa Kaua’i Dark Rum

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon honey

3 ½ ounces boiling water

¼ teaspoon vanilla bean paste

Garnish: 1 cinnamon stick and lemon slice

Directions

Add all ingredients together in a tempered glass mug. Stir until honey and vanilla bean paste are dissolved and everything is combined.

Peppermint Strawberry Hot Cocoa

What says “be my Valentine” better than chocolate? The answer is rum in the form of a nice hot cup of cocoa. If you forgot the strawberries and chocolate, this cocktail from Kōloa will more than makeup for it.

Ingredients

2 ounces Kōloa Kaua’i Cacao Rum

2 cups whole milk

splash peppermint Schnapps

2 oz coffee liqueur

1 oz strawberry sauce

½ cup white chocolate (baking chocolate)

Garnish: whip cream

Directions

Place milk, white chocolate, and strawberry sauce, in a medium saucepan and heat to melt the chocolate. Do not bring to a simmer or boil. Once the mixture is thoroughly heated, add in the rum and peppermint schnapps. Pour into the desired mug and serve immediately. Garnish with whipped cream.

Chocolate & Chill

Sometimes the perfect way to end a date is with a little cuddle and movie time with dessert. This boozy dessert from SelvaRey ends the night on a sweet note with a combination of chocolate rum and ice cream.

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces SelvaRey Chocolate Rum

2 scoops of vanilla ice cream

a handful of chocolate chips

Garnish: cherry

Directions

Scoop ice cream into a shallow bowl or glass. Pour the rum over the ice cream and garnish with chocolate chips and a cherry for the perfect date night dessert.

Heart Cracker Rum Cocktail

Add a little spice to your Valentine’s night with this cocktail from Sailor Jerry. Otherwise, even If you are feeling a little heartbroken this evening you can enjoy smashing candy hearts to make a tasty cocktail for one.

Ingredients

A handful of cinnamon candy hearts

1 ½ ounces Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

¼ ounce grenadine

2 ½ ounces ginger beer

Directions

Crush cinnamon candy hearts and rim the rocks glass with dust. Add the Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum and grenadine to a cocktail shaker with ice, mix until chilled and strain into a glass over ice. Top the drink with ginger beer.

