The 5 Best Low Calorie Cocktails Made With Rum - Rum Raiders

People watch their calories for a number of different reasons, but sometimes you still wanted a drink of booze. The calories in many cocktails can sneak up on you because of syrups and juices that are thrown into the mix. Even so, choosing low calorie cocktails doesn’t have to mean sacrificing flavor.

As a baseline, on average there are about 97 calories in a standard shot of 80 proof (40% ABV) rum (1.5 ounces) which is the same as most other spirits of the same ABV.

Here are the best low calorie cocktails made with rum.

Mojito Light

The mojito is a fantastic rum cocktail and it is generally low calorie as well as low carb making it a great choice when looking for a lighter cocktail to enjoy. If you want to make this drink even fewer calories then look out for the sweetener. Normally mojitos contain either simple syrup or sugar but these can easily be replaced with alternative sweeteners that contain low to no calories. Swap the sugar with stevia or the simple syrup with a sugar-free version, which can be found in most stores that sell cocktail mixes.

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces light rum

≈ 10 fresh mint leaves

2 teaspoons liquid stevia, or to taste

½ medium lime, cut into 3 wedges

3-4 ounces club soda, or as needed

Directions

Add the mint and 1 wedge of lime into a highball glass and muddle together to release the oils of the mint. Next, add the liquid stevia and remaining lime wedges and muddle again briefly. Add ice and rum and top the glass off with club soda.

Rum & Coconut Water

Rum and coconut water is a popular drink combination in the Caribbean. Coconut water is low in calories and sugar and also contains electrolytes, such as potassium, sodium and manganese which are great for health and hydration. So, not only is this cocktail great for a low calorie indulgence but also for staving off hangovers because of its hydrating qualities. The drink is not only low calorie but also effortless to make while still packing a flavor punch. White rum pairs amazingly with nutty and fragrant coconut water and a touch of lime brings a little acidity for complexity.

Ingredients

4 ounces of coconut water

1 ½ ounces of light rum

A squeeze of lime

Garnish: Lime wedge

Directions

Fill a glass with ice and add the coconut water and rum. Add a squeeze of lime juice and stir lightly to combine. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Dark N’ Boochy

This cocktail is a play on the classic Dark N’ Stormy cocktail made with rum and ginger beer. However, this version replaces ginger beer, which is high in sugar and calories with a ginger-flavored kombucha. Kombucha is not only lower in calories but also contains healthy probiotics.

Ingredients

4 ounces of ginger-flavored kombucha

1 ½ ounces of dark rum

Garnish: Lime wedge

Directions

Fill a glass with ice and add the kombucha and dark rum. Stir lightly to combine and garnish with a lime wedge.

Rum and Diet Coke

A rum and coke cocktail is ingrained in bar culture and is one of the most popular ways to consume the spirit. There is just something about the combination that works so well. A regular coke may be the classic order but it contains an enormous amount of calories because of the sugar content in the soda. This doesn’t mean one can’t still enjoy the drink though as the only adjustment is switching regular coke for either a diet coke or some version of a low calorie coke. The switch to diet coke may come with another benefit depending on how you look at it; a doctor recently explained that drinking diet coke with liquor gets you drunk quicker because of the lack of sugar. So, this cocktail is perfect for those looking to save calories and time.

Ingredients

4 ounces of diet coke

1 ½ ounces of rum

Garnish: lime wedge

Directions

Fill a glass with ice and add the diet coke and rum. Stir lightly to combine and garnish with a lime wedge.

Rum Rickey

A rum rickey is a refreshing and slightly tart cocktail and is based on the well-known gin rickey. This is a classic highball cocktail that contains very few ingredients that go so well with each other. This style of cocktail really highlights the spirit, so it’s best enjoyed with higher-quality white rum.

Ingredients

4 ounces of club soda

1 ½ ounces of light rum

½ ounces of lime juice

Garnish: Lime wedge

Directions

Fill a highball glass with ice. Pour in rum and lime juice. Top with club soda and stir lightly. Add a lime wedge for garnish.

