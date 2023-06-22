 Adults-Only AriZona Iced Tea? Beloved Tea Goes Hard as New Spiked Versions Hit the Shelves
Jessica GlemanJun 22nd, 2023, 3:21 pm
(Photo: AriZona Hard)

The popular 90’s brand, AriZona Ice Tea has announced that its newest line of boozy hard teas will be hitting shelves in the US. The collection was originally launched in Canada in 2020 as part of a collaboration between Molson Coors Beverage Co. and AriZona Beverages.

The drinks are available in three of AriZona’s most popular and iconic flavors; Green Tea with Ginseng & Honey, Iced Tea with Lemon, and Iced Tea with Peach. The hard versions of the teas appear in the same 22-ounce tall cans that the brand is known for. 

The brand’s announcement has got people excited. For many, it has been a long three wait as they have eagerly awaited the chance to try their favorite nostalgic tea with an adult makeover. However, this isn’t AriZona’s first foray into ready-to-drink spiked beverages. Previously, the brand worked with Molson Coors to create Arnold Palmer Spiked in March 2019. 

In the original press release for the hard tea line Michelle Sowinski, senior marketing manager at Molson Coors said, “we hope to take people back to a not-so-distant era and toast to adulthood!”

The hard versions of the teas have a 5% ABV. Besides the alcoholic addition the only other major difference from the non-alcoholic version additional cost. Gone is the iconic 99-cent price tag, the AriZona Hard Teas have a suggested retail price of  $3.49 per can; still reasonable in the world of RTDs but one can’t help but miss the bargain.

The drinks company has launched a separate website for the alcoholic line of beverages, arizonahard.com. The site features a store locator to help find the hard teas near you. 

Jessica Gleman

Jessica Gleman is the managing editor of Rum Raiders. She received her Ph.D. at the University College of Dublin in Ireland, where she studied the archaeology of ancient alcohol. Jessica has a passion for the alcohol industry, including agriculture, distillation and mixology.

