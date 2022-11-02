Caught on Camera: Convenience Store Owner Plagued by Alleged Booze Thieving Teens

A convenience store owner has alleged teenagers have stolen alcohol from his store multiple times this month. The theft occurred at an ampm in southeast Fresno, California and was caught on camera by the store’s surveillance cameras.

Herman Nagra is the ampm store owner where these incidents occurred. He said the first time happened on Wednesday, Oct. 12 around 8 p.m. after a group of teens entered his store. It then happened again on Halloween weekend with some of the same teens according to Nagra.

The video released appears to show one of the individuals grabbing a large pack of beer before darting out of the store.

Nagra indicated that he called the police after both incidents but they never showed up.

“We called the police and the police called me 2 days after that we have a call for service what can we do?” said Nagra according to KMPH Fox 26. “The response from the police should be at an acceptable time. If that was my employee and they showed up the next day do you think they’ll have a job? Absolutely not.”

When KMPH Fox 26 asked the Fresno Police Department for comment, Lt. Bill Dooley’s response was that most of the time non-violent crimes are not a top priority.

In these comments to KMPH Fox 26, Lt. Dooley said, “it is listed as a priority, a high priority but not the highest priority, and officers will do the best they can to get out as soon as they can. Most likely individuals who are caught are going to receive a citation and will not receive any jail time.”

The liquor thefts would appear to be considered petty thefts. Under California law, this category of shoplifting would only make the individual liable to the store owner for the retail value of what was stolen. If the shoplifter is a minor, then the parents or legal guardians are held responsible.

As part of Nagra’s interview with KMPH Fox 26, he said “these are 14-year-olds, these are minors, these crimes will escalate. We can stop this, this is an opportunity.” He continued, “Crimes escalate. If you don’t stop it the first time, the second time, the third time they think they can get away with whatever they want and that’s dangerous.”

Nagra is said to have also reached out to the teens’ school district and parents but reportedly they can’t help either.