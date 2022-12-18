Allegedly Drunk Priest Blames Communion Wine For Car Crash

A priest in Spain failed a blood alcohol level test after crashing into several parked cars last Saturday. The allegedly drunk priest told police he must have failed because of the communion wine he had drunk just before the incident.

The events occurred around 10:30 a.m. in Valencia, a city in southeastern Spain. According to the police report, the priest was driving recklessly before hitting one parked car. Then, he clipped several other cars before crashing into another parked car.

The priest is said to have been very upset after stepping out of his Audi and realizing the damage he had caused, which included a total of five vehicles.

According to Canarian Weekly, police were told by the priest that he swerved to avoid a driver in front of him that had slammed on their brakes. Then, he realized that the traffic light was red and the collisions occurred.

In conflicting statements, witnesses told the authorities that the priest had been driving more than 80 kmph (about 50 mph). He was also seen talking on his phone when he crashed. He was seen avoiding vehicles stopped at a traffic light at which point he hit the parked cars.

The priest was double the permitted alcohol limit when the collisions occurred. He explained to police that he had drunk communion wine during a private Eucharist shortly before the incident. According to him, this is why he failed the breathalyzer test. He also said he had been in a rush to get to his church because he was late for Mass.

Witnesses also told police that before they arrived, the priest had been in an argument with a passerby who was reprimanding him for the damage he had caused.

Police are investigating the incident. It appears likely that the priest may have to consult a higher power to get out of this mess.