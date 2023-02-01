‘Removed Her Clothes on Board’: Allegedly Drunk Woman Punches and Spits on Crew Before Stripping Clothes Mid-Flight

Police arrested an allegedly drunk Italian woman after she caused a “ruckus” on board a Vistara Airline flight from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai. The incident occurred early Monday morning.

The 45-year-old Paoloa Perruccio was reportedly seated in the economy section of the plane but she took it upon herself to upgrade and claimed an empty seat in business class. As it was described, what proceeded was a series of chaotic events on the part of Perruccio.

According to statements obtained by Times of India, Vistara’s cabin crew member LS Khan said, “Perruccio was in seat 11C in the economy class when she suddenly ran to the business class and sat in seat No. 1.”

Apparently, Perruccio did not take kindly to be asked to return to the seat she had purchased.

“She punched my face when I requested her not to sit in business class. When another cabin crew member ran to help me and told the flyer she could not misbehave on board, she spat on her,” Khan said.

This was not the end of the event, as the woman continued her brash behavior.

“Perruccio removed her clothes on board and kept walking in the open space on board. The cabin crew tried to calm her and said her act was disturbing other flyers. But she continued hurling abuses. When the crew went closer, they realized Perruccio was drunk.” continued Khan.

The crew decided enough was enough and, “senior cabin crew member A Seth informed the flight pilot Aditya Lohar and on his instructions, the crew overpowered Perruccio and tied her to a seat at the rear end of the flight till the flight landed at 4:53 a.m,” as stated by Khan.

Upon landing, the crew handed Perruccio over to Vistara Airline Company’s security officer, who then passed her custody over to local police.

Authorities charged the woman with an act of endangering life or personal safety and other bailable offenses.

A police officer at Sahara police station said, “The preliminary report of Perruccio’s medical examination showed she was inebriated during the journey, though the exact cause of the incident is yet to be known.”

Perruccio was granted bail on a Rs 25,000 deposit (about $300.00).

In a statement to Times of India, her lawyer, Prabhakar Tripathi said, “Details have been submitted before the court that Perruccio wanted to complain against Vistara because of the bad services provided to her. She was going to the washroom but was not allowed. The situation arose because of an on-flight ruckus between her and the crew members which ended in a case being filed against her. The court has also been told that police have seized her passport illegally.”

Depending on the available witnesses, Tripathi may have a hard time completely going against the description of events within the complaint filed by crew member Khan. A Vistara spokesperson has defended the actions of the crew members and said they acted in accordingly.

