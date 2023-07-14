Taking a Page out of 'Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Disney World Guest Manages to Sneak Alcohol Into Park in TikTok Video

Disney World and Disneyland aren’t necessarily known for their budget-friendly drinks. Cocktails at Oga’s Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge can cost as much as $42 for a concoction featuring Malibu Pineapple Rum and Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum. In the Pandora, World of Avatar area draft beers at Satu’li Canteen start at around $10. These beverages may not be at everyone’s ideal price point and this week one TikToker shared their parent’s hack to avoid paying full price.

Like a scene out of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” a Tiktoker’s parents use a sunscreen bottle to sneak booze into Walt Disney World.

In the season 7 episode, “The Gang Goes to the Jersey Shore,” Dennis and Sweet Dee use sunscreen bottles to disguise their alcohol on the beach. However, Charlie ends up drinking straight sunblock lotion instead of a cocktail and deals with some negative side effects as a result.

The video shows the dad first pouring into his own cup and then into another person’s ‘Disney Parks’ cup.

“Just my parents pouring alcohol out of a ‘sunscreen bottle’ at Disney World,” reads the text in the video.

As Inside the Magic points out, it’s against the Walk Disney World Resort property rules to bring alcohol into the park, as one might expect.

As Glenn Howerton’s character, Dennis said, “You’re ingesting vicious chemicals.”

Sun protection lotions are unsafe to ingest and can cause severe reactions if consumed. Even if the container is well cleaned, the plastic bottle used for sunscreen also isn’t food safe which results in chemical leeching into alcohol.

It may be best to go back to the drawing board on this one. A disguised flask is arguably much safer than using a real bottle of sunscreen.

During the soccer World Cup in Qatar, a man used a flask disguised as a sunscreen bottle to get around the alcohol ban. Sneaking booze into venues isn’t new and appears to be a growing trend on social media with people sharing many creative methods for getting a cheap buzz. Though it might be best to avoid toxic substances and repercussions.

