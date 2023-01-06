AOC Claps Back at Republican Kat Cammack By Visiting Rum Distillery After Democrats Accused of Drinking in House Chamber

New York Democrat Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) continues to burn Republicans after Democrats were accused of drinking in the House chamber. In response to Florida Republican Representative Kat Cammack accusations, AOC decided to visit a local rum distillery once the House adjourned for dinner on Wednesday.

House Republicans have been paralyzed in their attempts to elect a new Speaker of the House with GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy unable to secure enough votes. As of Thursday night, McCarthy failed an eleventh attempt to become Speaker.

On Wednesday, during Cammack’s speech in between McCarthy’s fifth and subsequent sixth failed attempt to become Speaker, she accused Democrats of enjoying themselves a little too much.

“They want us divided. They want us to fight each other,” Cammack said. “That much has been made clear by the popcorn and blankets and alcohol that is coming up over there.”

If only! If Dems took a shot every time McCarthy lost a Republican, we’d all be unconscious by now🍹 https://t.co/Vb1i29o4rv — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 4, 2023

In response, AOC took to Twitter and said, “If only! If Dems took a shot every time McCarthy lost a Republican, we’d all be unconscious by now”

One Twitter user replied, “And if McCarthy could feel this tweet, he’d need some serious aloe to heal that burn.”

Even if the Dems weren’t drinking on the House floor, the idea of needing a drink must have stuck in AOC’s head. She followed up on her burn by visiting a local rum distillery.

“The House adjourned for dinner and since Rep. Cammack already accused us all of being lushes I decided to visit local distillery [Cotton & Reed] with loved ones for dinner.”

Cotton & Reed produces a number of different rums. Its White Rum won Best of Class at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits competition.

“We combine influences from multiple styles of rum around the world for an American melting pot approach, weaving a uniquely balanced and complex flavor profile through all of our rums,” said Cotton & Reed.

“AOC actually did prove my point in grabbing drinks yesterday,” said Cammack on Fox News in response to AOC’s distillery visit. It is not clear whether the representative condemns having drinks altogether or is simply further accusing House Dems of debaucherous behavior.

AOC was once a bartender before becoming a Congresswoman so she has a background in booze and isn’t afraid to admit to enjoying a tipple every now and then. Perhaps she could even give advice to other representatives on how to make a good drink to deal with the seemly never-ending Speaker vote.

