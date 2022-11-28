Man Arrested for DUI After Crashing into Taco Bell

On Black Friday, Nov. 25 police arrested an alleged drunk driver for DUI after he ran his car into a Taco Bell drive-thru window. The incident occurs at the fast food restaurant located in Ogden, Utah.

The 53-year-old, Troy Lee Penman was parked overnight in the Pilot Travel Center parking lot at 1670 W. 12th St, next to the Taco Bell. Then, around 6:45 a.m. the vehicle started moving forward until it suddenly accelerated into the Taco Bell drive-thru window, according to police.

Although several employees were inside the building at the time of the crash, no one was reported to be injured.

The vehicle “had driven over a parking lot island and ran directly into the [drive-thru] window where the employees would normally sit,” according to the deputy’s report obtained by Gephardt Daily.

Police were told by witnesses that they saw the vehicle moving slowly and then when it reached the curb of a parking lot island the driver “slammed on the gas” and crashed into the Taco Bell.

When deputies arrived Penman was sitting in the driver’s seat with the key in the ignition. The report indicated that the arresting deputy “detected a strong and distinct odor of a consumed alcoholic beverage emanating from [Penman’s] breath.”

The statement continued: “He was speaking in a slow, raspy and slurred speech. His balance was very poor, as he would sway from side to side. He admitted to drinking two shots of vodka approximately four hours prior to the accident.”

Penman failed the administered field sobriety test. The vehicle Penman was driving belonged to a victim of a protective order against him. The vehicle specifically was listed as property Penman was required to stay away from, according to the sheriff’s office.

Penman was arrested for violation of a protective order, DUI and reckless driving. As of last week, he was being held without bail in the Weber County jail.