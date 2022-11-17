Assault by Hot Dog: Allegedly Intoxicated Man Gets Violent in a McDonald’s Parking Lot Says Deputy

Friday night a car passenger was acting drunk and slapping the driver of the vehicle in the face with a hot dog say Columbia County deputies. Officers were called to the McDonald’s at Jimmie Dyess Parkway in Augusta, Georgia due to an altercation between two individuals.

When authorities arrived, a man identified only as Javon was found by a deputy stumbling into the roadway reports WRDW. The man was described as having swollen, bloody lips and told the officer he was thrown out of a car by a man named Caleb. Javon said Caleb was a member of the military.

“Javon was extremely intoxicated and unable to stand on his own or speak clearly so any further statements were unattainable,” the deputy wrote.

The McDonald’s employee named Dexter who called the authorities was questioned by the deputy. This man said he saw a red sedan pull into the parking erratically and abruptly stop. When the car began shaking violently, Dexter became worried the occupants were fighting, so he decided to call in the incident.

The deputy report obtained by WRDW provides a detailed account of the altercation. It states the deputy learned Javon had become intoxicated and Caleb was attempting to drive him home. Then Javon started distracting Caleb by hitting him in the face with a hot dog.

It was at this point that Caleb pulled into the McDonald’s parking lot and told Javon to get out of the car. Javon exited the vehicle but then walked over to the driver’s side and took Caleb’s phone. He then re-entered the car and the two began to fight over the phone.

Javon got out of the car and started hitting Caleb in the face through the driver’s side window. He then opened the driver’s door and put Caleb in a headlock.

Caleb managed to get out of the hold by biting Javon. However, Javon continued to hit Caleb. At this point, Caleb accelerated the vehicle causing Javon to fall, and then Caleb drove home to wait for authorities to contact him.

According to the deputy, Javon was taken to Doctors Hospital for further evaluation. A warrant for battery has been issued for him. It has not been stated if public intoxication will also be charged against him.