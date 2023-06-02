‘Minimalist Tiki’ Author Matt Pietrek Releases Guide To Modern Caribbean Rum

Matt Pietrek along with his wife Carrie Smith released a new book last month which takes readers on a journey into the modern world of Caribbean rum. “Modern Caribbean Rum: A Contemporary Reference to the Region’s Essential Spirit” is a thirty-eight chapter book covering rum making, the rum industry and takes a detailed look at more than seventy-five Caribbean rum producers.

This book was a six-year journey for Pietrek. It was around the same time he was figuring out how to leave his successful software career and devote himself full-time to spirits and cocktails that the initial idea for “Modern Caribbean Rum” emerged.

“This is the book that didn’t exist when I ventured into rum-focused writing fifteen years ago,” said Pietrek. “Information about specific topics was scattered all over the place, often inaccurate or out-of-date, and written from wildly different perspectives. Only someone completely immersed in a subject this enormous can ensure all the relevant topics are covered, that the information is accurate, and that information is presented consistently. That was my goal with this book—creating a comprehensive rum encyclopedia for both enthusiasts and the rum trade.”

“Modern Caribbean Rum” is divided into four parts. Part One is an overview of rum, rum history, how rum is classified, and misconceptions surrounding the spirit. The next part covers rum making, with individual chapters on source materials, fermentation, distillation, aging, blending, and flavor science. Part Three focuses on the business of rum, including bulk and sourced rum, geographical indications and regulations, tariffs and subsidies, trade organizations, rum brands, and much more. Part Four contains twenty chapters on individual Caribbean rum-making regions, with in-depth profiles of more than seventy rum distilleries and producers.

“I expect that people highly knowledgeable about rum will be surprised at how much they learn. In addition, the reception from the Caribbean rum makers has been extremely gratifying. They’re enjoying the detailed information about what other rum makers are doing, especially outside of their home country,” said Pietrek.

Pietrek hopes the book will help readers begin to navigate the “misinformation and secrecy surrounding” rum.

“Rum isn’t one spirit. It’s many distinct spirits under the rum umbrella, just as there are many distinct spirits under the whiskey umbrella,” commented Pietrek. “Each rum tells a unique story. My mission isn’t to pick a favorite story but to share and connect as many stories of rum as possible.”

“Modern Caribbean Rum” is available nationwide through WonkPress for $100.

