Avatar’s Zoe Saldaña Says Cure-All Mamajuana ‘Celebrates Something Authentically Dominican’

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor, Zoe Saldaña sat down with mitú and talked about the legendary rum concoction, Mamajuana.

Saldaña was born in New Jersey to a Dominican father and a Puerto Rican mother. In a recent interview, she talked about her fondness for the Dominican Republic’s traditional drink called Mamajuana.

This alcoholic beverage is an infused mixture of rum, red wine, honey, tree bark and herbs. The Mamajuana brand Candela traces the origin of this Dominican spiced rum back nearly 500 years to the historic indigenous people of the Caribbean, the native Taino people.

Mamajuana is known for its medicinal qualities. When mitú asked Saldaña, “Is it true that Mamajuana liquor cures everything?” She quickly responded, yes, everything.

Saldaña continues by saying that her house uses it for everything. In particular, she explains it’s a good probiotic similar to kombucha.

One of the things Mamajuana is particularly known for is being an aphrodisiac, as are many other traditional liquors.

Mamajuana is also known as “The Baby Maker” and “El Para Palo” which translates to “Stand the Stick.” According to Vice, previously, Mamajuana would use the penis of green turtles as one of its ingredients. However, rest assured, the Dominican Republic has since passed a series of strict laws prohibiting the hunting of river and sea turtles. It is no longer an ingredient in the rum-based drink.

For Saldaña, Mamajuana is something really special.

Saldaña said, “when we have the privilege of being able to drink Mamajuana, it is being able to celebrate something that is so authentically Dominican.” She continues that Mamajuana also “connections us to our indigenous roots.”

Check out brands like Candela Mamajuana for a true taste of the Dominican Republic. For the holidays, this brand also released a Coquito kit using Mamajuana.