Boozy Baboons “Drank Our Hennessy”: Woman Says Baboons Broke into Airbnb and Stole Alcohol

A woman on vacation with friends says baboons broke into their Airbnb. The group was staying at a holiday villa in Knysna, South Africa. The pesky primates we caught on camera popping open bags of snacks and supposedly drinking their cognac.

Esethu Zoe Williams and her friends were on a birthday holiday and apparently, they had been warned about baboons in the area.

“Baboons just came inside our house, ate our avocados we were making for breakfast and drank our Hennessy,” said Williams on Twitter.

The first video shows a baboon hopping onto the counter of the villa and opening up bags of chips. However, it mostly manages to make a mess when the chips fly out of the bottom of the bag. One of the guests hides behind a wall while the baboon does as it pleases. Since it was posted on Nov. 12 it has been viewed almost 4 million times.

The second video shows a baboon walking away from an empty glass. “It finished an entire glass and almost left with the empty glass,” said Williams.

The videos are available here.

“We had mistakenly left the door open while making breakfast when two baboons entered. They ate eggs, avocado and bread before proceeding to pop the snacks,” Williams told Storyful.

“We eventually got them out by screaming and charging towards it,” Williams continued. “When they were outside, they drank the liquor that had been left there from the previous day.”

No one was hurt in this incident.

Apparently, animals have been on the hunt for booze lately. In India, a herd of two dozen elephants broke large clay pots of a local homebrew called mahua that was left to ferment in the jungle. The elephants were found passed out after getting drunk on the brew says the people who found them.

