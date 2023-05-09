Bacardí Brings the Heat With New Flavor Inspired by Mexican Mango Snack  

Bacardí Rum has announced the U.S. launch of its latest flavored rum expression, Mango Chile, inspired by the sweet and spicy flavors of the popular Mexican fruit snack. After an incredibly successful launch in Mexico, the Puerto Rican rum brand will bring Mango Chile to the US.

The Mango Chile flavor joins Bacardí’s flavored rum portfolio as the eighth flavor edition. The lineup includes Coconut, Lime, Limón, Pineapple, Dragonberry, Raspberry and Tropical.

Bacardí has been producing rum in Mexico since the early 1930s which is the first place the rum brand’s rum was produced outside of Cuba. The tasty Mexican snack of either dried or fresh mango coated in lime and chili spices or Tajín inspired the new flavor edition. The sweet fruity mango extracts and spice are blended into the brand’s white rum.

“We’re so thrilled to bring Mango Chile to the U.S., especially after its knockout launch year in Mexico, which led BACARDÍ to become the top selling flavored spirits portfolio in the country,” said Maria Galis, BACARDÍ’s Global Innovations Director. “As a leader in the rum category, we’re always looking to push the boundaries of what our rum can do. The sweet and spicy mixture of Mango Chile is the perfect flavor expression for summer, especially as an easy-to-drink chilled shot. It’s smooth, crisp and tastes like it came straight from your local fruit cart.”

The brand recommends enjoying the Mango Chile edition chilled, garnished with a Tajín rim to mimic the dish and to add a more tangy chili lime taste. Flavored rums like this are also great alternatives for easy cocktails like mojitos and daiquiris.

BACARDÍ Mango Chile has an SRP of $12.99 and is available nationwide today.

