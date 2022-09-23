Bacardí Releases New Glow-in-the-Dark Bottles for Halloween

Bacardí has released new limited-edition glow-in-the-dark bottles for its Carta Blanca and Spiced bottles to celebrate Halloween.

Currently, the limited-edition Bacardí Halloween release rums are only debuting in the U.K. The new bottles feature a fun spooky bat design with sleeves that glows-in-the-dark showcasing the Bacardí label. The release includes its Carta Blanca (Superior in the U.S.) and Spiced rums to celebrate Halloween. The bottles may show up elsewhere, but no announcements have been made.

Last year’s limited-edition bottles were orange Jack-o-lantern faces with big menacing grins. The Bacardí text on the labels was illuminated and gave off an eerie glow when displayed in the dark. Last year’s release can still be seen on the U.K. website. The site also features some Halloween-inspired cocktails.

These spooky drinks were twists on classic rum cocktails with variations like the Pina Ghoulada which is a twist on the Piña Colada. This version took a lighter approach by substituting coconut cream for coconut water. Other featured spooky season cocktails include the Petrifying Punch with chai and the Spookito. The Spookito is a fun riff on the mojito with the addition of a syringe filled with grenadine to scare and delight.

Last year Bacardí ran a campaign in an attempt to get people to make the cocktails and tag @Barcardi_uk or use the #releasethebat. The hashtag did not seem to take off, very few people participated in the event on Instagram.

The promotion also included a Halloween prize giveaway where contestants could win a £100 Bacardí rum bar tab in one of the Las Iguanas bars. The runner-up prize was £50.

It does not appear that new cocktails have been announced or a prize giveaway for this year, as of yet. Keep a look out around the beginning of October because this is when announcements began last year. Happy Halloween!