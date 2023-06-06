Balcones to Unveil 3 New Rum Expressions at Distillery’s Summer Rum Festival - Rum Raiders

Famed whiskey producers from Texas, Balcones has announced that it is releasing three new rums for its annual Summer of Rum event on June 10. This year’s event titled Funk Fest in honor of rum’s distinct aroma and flavor profile will feature live music all day, retail vendors, an arcade and food trucks.

The Waco, Texas brand is most famous for its grain spirits but it is one of the few distilleries in the State producing rum alongside its whiskeys. The brand shows its love for its molasses-based spirit by holding an annual Summer of Rum event. Last year for Surf Fest: The Summer of Rum, Balcones released Prohibida which was the second-ever rum expression released to the market for the brand.

“Our rum journey began 10 years ago in the same way we crafted our early Single Malts. This led to molasses-forward creations layered with the impact of virgin oak barrels. Through the year we have been paying more attention to the native microflora of central Texas to better understand their part in our processes,” Balcones stated via Instagram.

On social media, Balcones gave a preview of one of the new rums making its debut at the event, a Still Strength White Rum. The rum is made from a 100% domestic black strap and lite molasses and is bottled at 69% ABV.

“You’ll find yourself lured by funky aromas, fresh-cut Italian oregano and diced underripe mango which lead to a plush segue into sweet notes of marzipan laced with allspice and jasmine macaroons. The palate is not shy! Intense and bristling notes of coriander-seasoned pineapple rinds pair with Lime Rickey effervescence. Before long Italy returns, with notes of tomato paste and a long medicinal finish of surgical tubing and toasted coconut flakes,” as described by the brand.

The festival will begin on June 10 at 4 pm CDT. Tickets for the event at the distillery in Waco are available on the Balcones website via ticketsauce.

