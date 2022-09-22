Watered Down Spirits Found at Bar After Anonymous Tip

The Mechanics Arms pub in East Street, South Shields, U.K. near New Castle and Tyne was found to have watered down spirits on the premises. The owner of Loubaz Ltd, Louise Carr, who currently manages the pub, has been fined over £700 for the incident.

The discovery of diluted alcohol came from a routine food inspection for the pub. The inspection was prompted by a complaint of watered down spirits from an anonymous source to the Council’s Environmental Health Commercial Food and Safety Team.

Inspectors carried out dip test samples on branded spirit bottles. Four bottles were seized and sent for analysis. All the bottles were found to have significantly lowered alcohol volume concentrations compared to the specifications of the manufacturer.

According to the South Tyneside Council, Cllr Jim Foreman, Lead Member for Housing and Community Safety, said: “The bottles, which were branded Bacardi, had a reduced alcohol content, suggesting it had been diluted, and a number of the other spirits had been substituted with inferior branded products.”

Forman further added, “This is not only misleading and a breach of trust, it is also a potential safety issue for customers, who rely on product signage to inform them of ingredients and potential allergens.”

Bacardi rums usually have an ABV of 40%, which is standard for many spirits. The flavored range from Bacardi has a slightly lower ABV ranging from 32-35% ABV. It is not stated how diluted the rum was at the Mechanics Arms pub after the inspection.

Carr has pleaded guilty to four counts of alcohol adulteration and was fined by South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court. She was fined £733 and ordered to pay £500 costs and a £73 victim surcharge. Carr was also barred from holding the Company Director position for 5 years and was disqualified as a licensee for six months.

Hopefully, Carr will not be ruining spirits for the people of South Shields for at least some time.