Bayou Launches New Red Wine Cask Aged Rum

Stoli-owned Louisiana rum brand, Bayou, has released a new red wine cask aged rum. The new dubbed Bayou Single Batch #3 has been matured in Californian red wine casks for five years.

Bayou rum is based in Lacassine, Louisiana, and says it sources its sugarcane from southern Louisiana. Its molasses comes from the oldest family-owned and operated sugar mill in the United States. This is presumably, M. A. Patout & Son out of Jeanerette, LA.

Single Batch #3 is a limited edition rum, matured in red wine casks from Napa Valley, California. As its name suggests, this edition is the third bottling in the Single Batch Limited Editions series.

The previous edition Single Batch #1 was aged for three years in rye casks. Whereas, Single Barrel #2 rum was aged for 3 years in red wine casks from Napa Valley much like the newer Batch #3, but the newest edition has been aged for additional two years giving it a stronger essence of the casks.

The resulting rum from Batch # 3 is described as full-bodied and fruity, with aromas of plum and red berry, accentuated by dry oak notes. According to the brand, the palate contains flavors of prune and oak and earthy notes followed by a robust, round and long finish. It is recommended to be served neat or simply on the rocks.

Currently, Single Batch #3 is only available in Europe.

