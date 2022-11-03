1st Beer Ad Spot Unveiled for Netflix’s New Cheaper, Ad-Supported Subscription Plan

Netflix is launching its new, cheaper ad-supported tier service today. One of the world’s largest beer companies, Anheuser-Busch InBev is among the many companies that have decided to advertise using this new service and will run the first beer ad. AB InBev is the company behind brands like Budweiser, Michelob, Corona, Modelo and many more.

The ads will feature Michelob Ultra and Bud Light and will be shown to viewers aged 21 and over using the ad-supported tier. These viewers will first see two 15-second commercials for Michelob Ultra known as “H.O.R.S.E.” and “Last 100m.” This will be followed by a 30-second advert for Bud Light titled “Easy to Enjoy.”

The advertisements already existed and were not created for Netflix particularly, for example, “H.O.R.S.E.” first debuted in May of this year.

AB InBev says it wishes to continue to evolve in order to reach as many consumers as possible.

“We know consumers have more and more choices when it comes to how they spend their time online, so it’s critical that we continue to evolve our playbook as we look to further integrate our brands into culture,” Spencer Gordon, Anheuser-Busch InBev’s group VP of consumer connections, said in a statement obtained by Adweek.

Netflix is the world’s largest streaming service and with the debut of Basic with Ads, many companies have jumped at the chance to be featured on it. In previous statements, the Netflix president of worldwide advertising Jeremi Gorman said last month that they were “nearly sold out” of ad space. Therefore, AB InBev was one of the hundreds of brands to get on board with the new ad-based service being offered by Netflix.

The addition of alcohol advertisements to the streaming service may give some parents pause. However, there are tools to make sure unwanted commercials are not displayed to minors.