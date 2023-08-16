Beer Bandit Raccoons Cause Thousands of Dollars Worth of Property Damage

Boozy raccoons are reportedly plaguing Germany with thousands of dollars worth of damage to homes. Recent reports indicate that some homeowners have dealt with up to almost $11,000 worth of damage caused by the little bandits.

The invasive raccoons are said to have first been introduced into Germany in the 1930s. The critters have since spread to the surrounding countries including Spain, Italy and Poland.

Raccoons are very intelligent and are famous for their thieving ways, even appearing to have bandit mask markings. The animals frequently manage to sneak into people’s kitchens to eat food and drink booze.

As reported by Drinks Business, Berthold Langenhorst from the environment association Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union, (NABU), said “Raccoons are funny and clever… and they like beer”. Langenhorst has witnessed raccoons knocking over beer bottles along the lakeside to get a drink.

Germany is not the only country where raccoons have caused serious damage. In Japan, they have been labeled an invasive alien species since 2005. Roughly 80 percent of temples across the country have been damaged due to raccoons.

Animals are often attracted to alcohol with some even displaying behavior making them appear drunk. However, it is not healthy for animals to regularly drink booze and precautions should be taken to prevent thieving creations. Although, it can be difficult to prevent little bandit raccoons from raiding your fridge.

Read Next:

Herd of Allegedly Drunk Elephants Found Passed Out in Jungle After Stealing Locals’ Alcohol

Bear Burglars Booze: Black Bear on the Loose After Stealing Rum