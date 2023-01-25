Aquarius Cocktails That Will Perfectly Match Your Sign

Discover zodiac cocktails associated with your astrological sign with this recurring series. Dive into these creative cocktails that match the flow of the easy-going Aquarius.

Despite being the ‘water bearer’ sign in astrology Aquarius is actually associated with the air element signifying a breezy personality that goes with the flow. Cocktails for this sign should be innovative yet uncomplicated just like the Aquarius.

Here are the best cocktails for an Aquarius to drink:

Winter Orange Spritzer

This cocktail is comprised of seasonal citrus flavors and effervescent bubbles which goes perfectly with the winter air sign, Aquarius. Citrus fruits like oranges are in season at the peak of winter and also represent the bright zesty personality of this celestial sign. The airy nature of the Aquarius is matched by the bubbles of the sparkling wine. The bitters give some spice to an otherwise very simple cocktail.

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces aged rum

¼ ounce simple syrup

½ ounce fresh orange juice

½ ounce orange curaçao

2 dashes of Angostura bitters

2 ounces of chilled dry sparkling wine

Garnish: orange peel

Directions

Add the simple syrup, orange juice, curaçao, rum, and Angostura to a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake until well chilled. Strain into a Champagne flute and top with sparkling wine. Garnish with a twist of orange peel.

Blue Island Breeze

The blue island is a tropical cocktail that will please the electric personality of an Aquarius. The lucky colors for this sign include bright shades of blue and turquoise, which this cocktail really showcases with the addition of blue curaçao. This easy breezy drink will take you on a vacation to a warm tropical locale even in the middle of winter.

Ingredients

1 ounce of coconut rum

1 ½ ounce light rum

1 ounce of blue curaçao

1 ½ ounce pineapple juice

1 ounce of coconut water

Garnish: slice of orange

Directions

Combine the rums, blue curaçao, pineapple juice and coconut water into a shaker filled with ice. Shake until combined and strain into a glass with ice. Garnish with a slice of orange or add a tiny umbrella for more tropical vibes.

Red Sky at Night

This cocktail is a captivating beet infused version of a classic Dark N’ Stormy. Unlike most of the other zodiac signs Aquarius is represented by two planets, Uranus and Saturn the latter of which is associated with beets. The beet juice doesn’t only add an appealing color to this cocktail but also an earthy sweet flavor that will intrigue the creative mind of the Aquarius.

Ingredients

2 ounces of dark rum

4-5 ounces of ginger beer

1 ounce of beet juice (fresh from the juicer if possible)

Garnish: Lemon slice

Directions

Add the rum and beet juice and ginger beer into a tall glass filled with ice. Stir lightly to combine ingredients and garnish with a slice of lemon.

