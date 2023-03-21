Aries Cocktails That Will Perfectly Match Your Sign - Rum Raiders

Discover zodiac cocktails associated with your astrological sign with this recurring series. Explore these unique cocktails that pair perfectly with the individualistic Aries.

Aries is a fire sign represented by the ram and ruled by the warrior planet, Mars. Appropriately, people born under this constellation are known for their fiery, intense, determined and confident personalities. Cocktails for this sign should be bold and zesty to match the Aries’s daring side.

Here are the best cocktails made for an Aries:

Mars’s Fiery Passion

This cocktail is well-suited for an Aries; it is bold, spicy and just a little sweet just like the ram sign. The recipe includes passion fruit as a nod to their passionate personality and habanero syrup to reflect their fiery side. The courageous fire sign may even desire to ignite their adventurous nature with a flaming passionfruit halve as garnish.

Ingredients

1 ounce of passionfruit liqueur

1 ½ ounce of white rum

2 ounces of pineapple juice

½ ounce of lime juice

¾ ounce habanero simple syrup (find a recipe here )

A few mint leaves (3-5)

Garnish: passionfruit, mint and pineapple wedge (or flaming passionfruit halve)

Directions

In a shaker, muddle a few mint leaves to release aromas. Fill the shaker with ice and add the liqueur, rum, juices and habanero simple syrup. Shake to combine and strain into a tall glass with ice. Garnish with a half of a passionfruit, mint sprig and a wedge of pineapple. Alternatively, you can pour a small amount of overproof rum into one half of a passionfruit rested atop the cocktail and then set it ablaze.

Rum Negroni

A negroni is usually made with gin, but the Aries is not one for conventions. The juniper spirit is instead replaced with botanical rum which gives less bitterness to the cocktail while keeping the distinct herbal flavor. This refined cocktail represents the more sophisticated side of the celestial sign. Additionally, the negroni shows off Aries’s signature red color with the inclusion of Campari.

Ingredients

1 ounce of botanical rum

1 ounce of Campari

1 ounce of sweet vermouth

2 dashes of orange bitters (optional)

Garnish: orange peel

Directions

Combine all the ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Stir and strain into a rocks glass over one large ice cube. Express oils from the orange peel over the glass and place on the side for garnish.

Honeysuckle Spice Daiquiri

Aries is the first sign of the zodiac and as such represents the start of spring and new beginnings. The spring flower associated with this star sign is the Honeysuckle which represents the sweet and charming aspects of Aries. This drink is based on the classic Honeysuckle cocktail, although there is no actual Honeysuckle in it. This version has a twist with the addition of ginger in the honey syrup to represent Aries’s ruling planet, Mars.

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces of white rum

1 ounce of fresh lemon juice

¾ ounce of honey ginger simple syrup (find a recipe here )

Garnish: lemon wheel

Directions

In a shaker filled with ice, combine rum, lemon juice and honey ginger simple syrup. Shake until chilled and strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

Read Next:

The Best Cocktails Made for a Pisces

What Is Botanical Rum? An Emerging Style Unites Rum and Gin Drinkers