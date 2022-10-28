Best Cheap Rum for Under $20

The price of rum is on the rise with increased premiumization. However, it is still possible to find quality cheap rum for under $20. These rums are the bar standards and are great for mixing in cocktails.

Best Budget Rums for under $20.

Bacardí Superior

Bacardi is one of the go-to bar standards. It’s affordable and works in a variety of cocktails.

Reviews here. Purchase here.

Ron Abuelo Añejo

Nowadays, it isn’t easy to find a classic aged rum at this price. The Añejo from Ron Abuelo is young for an aged rum but still gives that great woody barrel-rested flavor.

Reviews here. Purchase here.

Flor de Caña Extra Seco 4

The Extra Seco 4 is another bar standard for cocktails. It is sharp and clean and comes recommended by The Educated Barfly for making a great classic daiquiri.

Reviews here. Purchase here.

Tanduay Asian Rum – Silver

This brand is based in the Philippines and has been around for over a hundred years but is less well-known in the States. Tanduay rum delivers a pleasant funk to any cocktail at an affordable price.

Reviews here. Purchase here.

The Real McCoy 3 Year

The Real McCoy has been gaining popularity amongst rum enthusiasts. The 3-year is a filtered, aged rum that results in a smooth approachable rum that adds great character to a mixed drink.

Reviews here. Purchase here.

Appleton Estate Signature Blend

The Signature Blend from Appleton is one of the best-value rums on the market. It is aged for an average of 4 years which is more than most rums in this price range. It is sippable but typically it is great to have on hand for making mixology masterpieces at home.

Purchase here.

Drake’s Organic White Rum

This brand has a number of certifications including USDA Organic, Vegan, Non-GMO, Kosher and Gluten Free. It is incredibly neutral making it great for any number of classic rum cocktails.

Purchase here.

Wicked Dolphin Florida Coconut Rum

The Coconut Rum from Wicked Dolphin is made with real coconut water and the company says it uses less sugar than most of the big brands. It has a higher ABV than many flavored rums and offers a natural coconut flavor.

Reviews here. Purchase here.

Myers’s Rum Original Dark

Myers’s is one of the old-school rums that bartenders love. This Jamaican rum is called for in many rum-based tropical drinks such as the Mai Tai and Rum Punch.

Reviews here. Purchase here.

Wray & Nephew White

This Jamaican rum is among the few overproof rums that are still budget-friendly. Wray & Nephew is one of the most beloved rums for its versatility and usefulness in cocktail making. This overproof gives you the most bang for your buck.

Reviews here. Purchase here.

Prices may vary depending on the location of purchase.

Here at Rum Raiders, we do more than write about current events in rum. We are the only media property reviewing rums and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the rum world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of rum in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter