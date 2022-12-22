The 3 Best Cocktails Made for a Capricorn - Rum Raiders

Discover zodiac cocktails associated with your astrological sign with this recurring series. Take a look at these straightforward cocktails that will match well with the practical Capricorn.

Capricorns are represented by the sea goat, a mythological creature with the body of a goat and the tail of a fish. However, this sign is actually an earth sign reflecting the Capricorn’s grounded and sensible personality. Cocktails for this sign should be restrained but have a flair that makes them worth the effort.

Here are the best cocktails for a Capricorn to drink:

Rooted

This cocktail represents the deep roots that tie the Capricorn to earthly reality. This is a very simple drink with root beer, rum and Irish cream liqueur. The root beer also has the bonus of representing the actual roots of the sassafras tree, though it is no longer a primary ingredient in root beer, the flavor and name persist. Sassafras shares the same ruling planet as Capricorn, Saturn. The drink also showcases the color brown, one of the main colors for this astrological sign.

Ingredients

2 ounces of spiced rum

5-6 ounces of root beer

2 ounces of Irish Cream liqueur

Recipe

Fill a glass with ice (crushed preferably). Next, add the rum and root beer and stir lightly to combine. Top the drink with the Irish cream liqueur, gently stirring until fully integrated.

Winter Jasmine Daiquiri

This version of the daiquiri matches well with the Capricorn which is the zodiac sign that introduces the winter season the day after the solstice. The cocktail contains grapefruit which has the ruling planet Saturn. Grapefruit is also harvested in the winter making it a perfect ingredient for the season. One of the flowers associated with the sea goat celestial sign is Jasmine. The cocktail is a wonderful combination that will be sure to please the practical sign.

Ingredients

2 ounces of clairin (may substitute with rhum Agricole or light rum)

1 ounce of fresh grapefruit juice

¾ ounce of jasmine liqueur ( Violet Crown Spirits )

1 ounce of simple syrup

Recipe

Combine the rum, grapefruit juice, jasmine liqueur and simple syrup into a shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously until the drink is chilled. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with grapefruit peel.

Sense of Calm

This is a winter warmer drink based on a hot toddy but with the addition of chamomile tea and mint. The Capricorn sign is often seen as high-strung because of its ambitious nature so the calming effects of chamomile tea help this member of the zodiac relax a bit and unwind. The mint is aromatic and is symbolic of the Capricorn’s virtue.

Ingredients

2 ounces of aged rum

2 teaspoons of fresh lemon juice

1 chamomile tea bag

1 tablespoon honey

¼ cup of hot water (may add more if desired)

Garnish: Lemon slice and mint sprig

Recipe

In a mug or glass with a handle combine the rum, lemon juice and honey. Pour the hot water over the mix and stir until the honey is dissolved. Add the tea bag and let steep for around 2 minutes. Remove the tea bag and garnish the drink with a mint sprig and a lemon slice.