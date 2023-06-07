The 5 Best Coconut Rums for a Taste of Summer

Is there anything better than sipping a cocktail from a coconut in the Summertime? Maybe not but the next best option is having a great tropical drink made with a quality coconut-flavored rum. Not all coconut rums are created equally, with many running the risk of tasting like sunscreen. However, there are a few brands standing out from the crowd of bad coconut-flavored rums and producing products that taste authentically delicious.

Here is our list of coconut rums that are perfect for summertime sipping.

Coconut Cartel

Coconut Cartel began as a sister and brother duo smuggling coconuts from an island off the coast of El Salvador and bringing them to hotels and restaurants in South Florida. The business evolved into a rum brand that uses Guatemalan añejo rum proofed down with fresh coconut water. Coconut Cartel pushes the boundaries of traditional coconut rum by not relying on the sugary sweetness or artificial-tasting coconut flavor. The rum’s taste is accentuated by notes of fresh coconut water.

Plantation Cut & Dry Coconut Rum

Many people are familiar with Plantation’s widely available pineapple flavored rum, Stiggin’s Fancy. However, those in the know have been obsessed with the Cut & Dry coconut rum that has only been available in Barbados, where the West Indies Distillery (WIRD) is located. Back in February, the brand announced its intention for international distribution of this sought-after creation. The Cut & Dry isn’t overly sweet and has an intense coconut flavor.

RumHaven

RumHaven preaches simplicity and only uses Caribbean rum, coconut water and pure cane sugar to make its coconut rum. This offering goes down incredibly smooth and doesn’t use artificial flavors or preservatives. The coconut water gives the rum the genuine flavor of the fruity drupe (coconut). We think this rum is great by itself on the rocks or with a splash of pineapple juice for an easy cocktail.

SelvaRey Coconut Rum

The brand is co-owned by musician Bruno Mars along with Marc Gold, Seth Gold and Robert Herzig. The line of rums are distilled in Panama at the distillery of renowned Master Blender Francisco ‘Don Pancho’ Fernandez. SelvaRey Coconut rum has a more classic, yet elevated, coconut rum profile complimented by sweet hints of pineapple. This coconut rum makes for a great “Hollywood Colada”, a lighter riff on the pina colada crafted by Mars for his pop-up bar.

Tresclavos Coco Loco

San Juan Aristan Distillers is located in the coastal town of Vega Alta in Puerto Rico. The family-owned operation grows, harvests, ferments and distills sugarcane juice using Puerto Rican heirloom cane. This distillery produces a line of pitorros which are traditional Puerto Rican flavored rums using macerated fruit. The Coco Loco rum infuses real chunks of coconut into the ron caña which gives it the most potent flavor. The true taste of coconut will surprise even the most avid rum drinker. Right now, this rum is only available in Puerto Rico but keep a lookout as the brand is currently seeking to sell its products throughout the continental US.

