Leo Cocktails That Will Perfectly Match Your Sign

Discover zodiac cocktails associated with your astrological sign with this recurring series. Explore these outstanding cocktails that will pique the luxury-loving interest of the Leo.

Leos are a fire sign represented by the lion, and these spirited signs carry themselves as royalty amongst the other constellations. Leo is ruled by the sun, the celestial body that rules the sky and governs life and vitality. The lion sign is known for its pride, loyalty, energetic behavior and flare for the dramatic. Cocktails for this sign should be bold and luxurious just like the Leo.

Lion’s Mane

This cocktail takes inspiration from the prohibition-era spiced cocktail of a similar name, the lion’s tail. The Lion’s Tail recipe first appeared in “The Café Royal Cocktail Book,” published in 1937. This riff on the old-school cocktail will grab Leo’s attention and showcases the orange color most associated with the celestial sign.

Ingredients

2 ounces aged rum

½ ounce allspice dram

½ ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed

¼ ounce simple syrup

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Garnish: orange twist or wheel

Directions

Add the rum, allspice dram, lime juice, simple syrup and bitters into a shaker with ice and shake until well-chilled. Next, strain into a chilled coupe or cocktail glass. Finally, express the oil from an orange twist over the top of the drink, and garnish with an orange wheel.

Negroni in the Sun

The strong flavor of the negroni is perfect for Leo as it is the sign that likes flavors that truly stand out. This version is a riff on the classic cocktail, replacing the gin with rum and the Campari with marigold bitter cordial. The marigold flower is greatly associated with the lion sign, the flower is reminiscent of the sun with its bold orange color as well as a lion’s mane. The substitution of the bitter cordial adds more interest to this distinctly flavored cocktail with floral notes accompanying the rich flavor of the rum.

Ingredients

2 ounces of aged agricole rhum

1 ounce of marigold bitter cordial (find here )

1 ounce sweet vermouth

2 dashes of orange bitters

Garnish: orange peel

Directions

Add the rhum, cordial, vermouth, and bitters in a mixing glass with ice. Stir the combination until chilled and strain into a rocks glass over a large ice cube. Express the oils from the orange peel over the glass and lay atop as garnish

Sleeping Lion

Leo’s are known for their fiery excitable nature but this cocktail will help calm even the fiercest of astrological lions and bring out their sunny charming side. The drink calls for an infusion of chamomile tea in rum to soothe worried hearts. The addition of grapefruit and rosemary represents the sun and Leo’s loyalty respectively. This refreshing cocktail is ideal for cooling off a Leo on a hot summer’s eve.

Ingredients

2 ounces chamomile-infused white rum

1 ¼ ounces simple syrup

1 ounce fresh grapefruit juice

¼ ounce fresh lemon juice

2-3 ounces of soda water

Garnish: Grapefruit slice and sprig of rosemary

Directions

To infuse rum with chamomile simply steep two chamomile tea bags in 375 ml of white rum for 12 hours. Take out the tea bags and it’s ready to serve. To make the cocktail, combine simple syrup, juices and rum in a rocks or highball glass. Then fill the glass with ice and pour soda water till nearly full. Stir gently to incorporate and garnish with a rosemary sprig and a grapefruit slice.

