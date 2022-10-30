Best Pre-mixed Rum Cocktails in a Can for an Easy Happy Hour

Canned cocktails are the easiest way to get your happy hour started. No need to pull out the shaker and ice to mix up a cocktail after work when you can just pop open a nice cold can. Get all the variety of cocktails at the bar without any of the work with these pre-mixed rum cocktails.

Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co. Sparkling Rum Cocktails

Sammy’s beach bar sparkling rum cocktails are a relatively new product from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Sammy Hagar. These canned cocktails are made with Hagar’s Puerto Rico-made Beach Bar Rum. They come in an assortment of flavors including Tangerine Dream, Pineapple Splash, Island Pop and Cherry Kola Chill. The sparkling cocktails are 130 calories each and are sweetened with agave syrup. Coming in at 5.5% ABV these canned cocktails are sure to help ease you into happy hour.

Malibu Rum Cocktails

Malibu canned cocktails are sure to be a hit amongst lovers of flavored rums. The Malibu rum brand is already known for its strong flavored rums like coconut and pineapple, but they are one upping themselves with the introduction of their canned cocktails line. The cocktails come in a variety of flavors such as Piña Colada, Strawberry Daiquiri, Pineapple Bay Breeze and Watermelon Mojito. Transport yourself to a beach somewhere with these 7% ABV summer sippers.

Bacardí Real Rum Cocktails

Bacardí Real Rum Cocktails are made with Bacardí Superior Rum. The cocktails are 5.9% ABV and are available in a handful of different tropical flavors, including Piña Colada, Bahama mama, Rum Punch. They also have several flavor iterations of the Mojito. It couldn’t be easier to get a taste of the Caribbean than by popping open of these cocktails. Just throw a tiny umbrella onto a can to really set the mood.

For more info and tasting notes click here.

Cutwater Rum Cocktails

Cutwater has canned cocktails for nearly every type of spirit drinker including tequila, vodka, gin and whiskey, but it’s the rum cocktails that really stand out. All of the Cutwater rum cocktails feature cutwater rum in one version or another, but the Piña Colada, Tiki Rum Punch and the Tiki Rum Mai Tai all feature the Cutwater Bali Hai gold rum. The gold rum has pineapple and coconut flavors added for a more tropical taste, befitting these types of cocktails. Each of the rum cocktails has a different ABV ranging from 5.9% all the way to a hefty 13%, which is sure to make happy hour even happier.

Tip Top Proper Cocktails- Daiquiri

Tip Top Proper’s daiquiri plays homage to the classic Caribbean cocktail. Tip Top Proper Cocktails focuses on making the classic cocktails we all know and love with quality ingredients. The company with help from a James Beard finalist bartender, Miles Macquarrie, crafted familiar classic cocktails such as, the margarita, the old fashioned and the negroni. However, it is the simplicity of the daiquiri with just rum, lime and cane sugar as its listed ingredients, that really makes it a star in our rum cocktail lineup. With a whopping 24% ABV, having a can of this daiquiri is just as good as going out to the bar.

For a review of the Tip Top Proper daiquiri go here.

The best thing about all of these canned cocktails is that you don’t have to know a skilled bartender to get a great drink. Happy hour can start whenever, just grab on of these cans and let your worries melt away.