The Best Sweet Rums to Celebrate Halloween

Rum comes in a variety of flavor profiles and though it is made from sugarcane and its byproducts it isn’t necessarily a sweet spirit. However, rum can sometimes be as sweet as the sugar it’s made from whether flavored, spiced, dosed, or just aged in a particular manner to highlight sweet flavors. Halloween is the best time of year to nurture a sweet tooth and it’s even better to do so with deliciously sweet rums.

Here are some sweet rums to enjoy with candy this Halloween:

Koloa Kaua’i Cacao

When thinking of candy, chocolate is usually one of the first sweet treats to come to mind. The Hawaiian rum is 40% ABV, so while it may be sweet it still keeps the punch of alcohol. Kōloa Cacao Rum is made by infusing crushed cacao nibs directly in their 80-proof gold rum for 10 days. After the infusion, a little cane sugar is added to sweeten it up. This chocolate rum would be great when paired with most chocolate candies but also shines with coffee in a cocktail.

Bacardí Tropical

Bacardi Tropical is a flavored white rum infused with pineapple, coconut, and guava. The rum is 35% ABV and is quite sweet with heavy notes of “Coco Lopez” coconut cream and caramelized pineapple. Fans of fruity sweet and sour candy like Starbursts will enjoy pairing this rum on Halloween night.

Blue Chair Bay – Banana Rum

The Banana Rum uses Blue Chair Bay white rum and then adds caramelized bananas and spices to create a concoction reminiscent of bananas foster. The rum is 26.5% ABV and Kenny Chesney approved. Pair with Banana Runts for a super banana-packed flavor explosion. Alternatively, Reese’s Pumpkins go great with Banana rum, reminiscent of a peanut butter and banana sandwich.

Siesta Key- Toasted Coconut

Coconut rums are among the highest-selling rums on the market but most coconut rums are flavored by adding liquid flavoring to the rum base. However, Siesta Key infuses its rum with real toasted coconut. The rum is 35% ABV which means the coconut comes through nicely. Pair with an Almond Joy for pure coconut overload.

Diplomático Reserva Exclusiva

The Reserva Exclusiva is an unflavored aged rum but it’s on the sweeter side. The rum is 40% ABV and tastes syrupy sweet with strong notes of vanilla with hints of butterscotch. Diplomático is a very popular rum among both connoisseurs and novices because it’s easy to drink and carries the flavors of age with a spiced and woody finish. Pair this rum with vanilla ice cream for a boozy treat. Another option is to drink it with an old-school butterscotch candy.

