Better Than Basic Pumpkin Spice Cocktail

The weather is starting to get cooler and leaves are beginning to change color and the smell of fall is in the air. It’s that time of year when basically every food and drink product takes on a new flavor, pumpkin spice season is upon us. The flavor is sometimes called basic, especially when talking about a certain coffee chain’s pumpkin spice latte. You won’t get called basic for enjoying this pumpkin spice cocktail.

This cocktail combines an iced pumpkin spice latte with a twisted rum version of a white russian. White russians normally call for vodka and coffee liqueur with a splash of heavy cream. This version replaces neutral vodka with a more fall appropriate dark rum. The most important flavor change is the addition of the pumpkin pie spice syrup which brings the whole drink to another level.

You’ll need to make some pumpkin pie spice syrup first which you can use in your regular morning coffee to give it a fall flare. It’s fairly simple to make and requires basic ingredients.

Pumpkin Spice Syrup

Ingredients

Yields ~2 cups of syrup

½ cup light brown sugar

½ cup granulated sugar

1 ½ tbsps pumpkin pie spice

1 tsp vanilla extract

¼ cup pumpkin puree

Recipe

In a small saucepan place 1 cup of water along with the brown and granulated sugars, pumpkin pie spice, and vanilla extract. Bring the mixture to a simmer and occasionally gently stir. Let simmer for 2 minutes to dissolve the sugar and allow the spices to bloom. Reduce the heat to low and stir in the pumpkin puree until it is fully incorporated and smooth. Then remove from heat. Finally, strain the mixture through a fine mesh strainer into a storage container.

Once the syrup is made and cooled the cocktail making can commence.

The Basic B Pumpkin Spice Latte

Ingredients

1 ½ ounce dark rum

1 ounce coffee liqueur

¾ ounce pumpkin pie spice syrup

A splash of half and half

Recipe

Pour the dark rum, coffee liqueur and pumpkin pie spice syrup into a glass with ice. Stir until mixed well together. Pour half and half on top slowly for a cool visual effect and then stir to combine.

You can also use alternative creamers such as oat or almond instead of half and half. For an even simpler version of this drink skip making the pumpkin spice syrup altogether and just add a flavored pumpkin spice creamer.

It’s ok to be basic when the drinks are this good.

Find other seasonal cocktails here.