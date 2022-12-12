The Queen Has Spoken: Beyonce Lays Down Strict Rules for New Renaissance Tour Including No Alcohol and No ‘Crazy Partying’

Beyonce is getting ready for her upcoming Renaissance Tour. The chart-topping singer’s new tour includes strict rules to make sure staff are “clean and sober” for the rigorous shows. This means a ban on alcohol on the road.

The “Single Ladies” singer announced the tour earlier this year. However, very few details about the tour’s upcoming shows have been released.

The Sun was told by a source that: “Bey knows the new performances will require intense choreography and precision, so everyone has to be clean and sober. There won’t be any crazy partying on the road either.”

People working on the tour will also have their backgrounds investigated.

“She is also carrying out #MeToo checks with the dancers, band and crew with hopes doing so will make the tour a safe and friendly work environment,” said the source.

The crew’s well-being appears to be a priority.

“As touring can be mentally grueling, her new team will also have access to mental health support while on the road,” the source continued. “She knows people are happiest when they know their well-being is fulfilled and wants to use what she has learned in the business to lead by example.”

Today, the Renaissance album was declared NPR’s No. 1 Album of 2022 and they aren’t the only ones singing its praise. The album also shot to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 2022’s biggest week by a woman and second-largest week of the year overall.

Beyonce said the album, “allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during the scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.”

The dates for the tour may not have been announced yet but that hasn’t stopped tickets from already being sold off. The first set of tickets sold for the huge sum of $54,000 at a fundraising bash for her mother Tina Knowles’ Wearable Art Gala in October. The tickets included VIP flights.

Alcohol might be banned but this doesn’t mean that the crew won’t be “Drunk in Love” in the presence of Queen B.