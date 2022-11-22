New Body Cam Footage: Tyson Foods CFO Plays Chicken With Police, Allegedly Found Drunk, ‘Butt Naked’ and Passed Out in Bed of Strangers Home

The Fayetteville Police Department in Arkansas has released new body cam footage of officers arresting the CFO of Tyson Foods, John R. Tyson. Tyson is the great-grandson of Tyon Foods’ founder.

On Nov. 7, Tyson was arrested by Fayetteville police after being found drunk and passed out in a stranger’s home.

“A college-age female was very alarmed that a male who she did not know was inside of her residence uninvited,” said the police report obtained by KATV.

The woman did not invite Tyson into her home and did not know who he was. She proceeded to call the police who identified Tyson from his wallet which was found in his clothing on the floor near the bed.

Police made several attempts to wake Tyson but his state appeared to make this difficult.

“After briefly sitting up, Tyson laid back down and attempted to go to sleep,” the police report said. “There was an odor of intoxicants coming from Tyson’s breath and person. Tyson’s movements were sluggish and uncoordinated.”

On the video, one of the officers can be heard saying, “I need you to wake up and talk to me before I drag you out of here butt naked.”

The Police explained, “because of Tyson’s unlawful presence in a house, where he was not invited, paired with the odor of intoxicants, and his general demeanor when confronted by uniformed officers demonstrated his likelihood to endanger himself, others, property, and cause unreasonable annoyance to people surrounding him due to his level of intoxication, he was placed under arrest for criminal trespass and public intoxication.”

Since the incident Tyson has commented on his actions.

“I’m sure you have seen the news about the recent incident involving me,” Tyson told investors according to KATV. “I’m embarrassed, and I want to let you know that I take full responsibility for my actions.”

He continued, “I also want to apologize to our investors as I have to our employees. This was an incident inconsistent with our company values as well as my personal values. I just wanted you guys to hear this directly from me and to know that I’m committed to making sure this never happens again.”

Tyson was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing.

Here at Rum Raiders, we do more than write about current events in rum. We are the only media property reviewing rums and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the rum world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of rum in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter