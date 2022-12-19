Get a Taste of the Past With This Booze-Filled Christmas Eggnog Made by America’s First President, George Washington

Eggnog is a classic holiday drink that has been around for hundreds of years. It is also said that America’s first president George Washington would serve a particularly boozy version of the rich and creamy beverage at his festive gatherings.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac shared the founding father’s original recipe that was serviced at his residence in Mt. Vernon. The recipe dates back to around 1789 and is almost equal parts cream/milk to alcohol with a number of spirits included. It seems that the founding fathers did not take their boozing lightly since this nog has a serious kick.

The original recipe:

“One-quart cream, one-quart milk, one dozen tablespoons sugar, one-pint brandy, pint rye whiskey, pint Jamaica rum, pint sherry — mix liquor first, then separate yolks and whites of 12 eggs, add sugar to beaten yolks, mix well. Add milk and cream, slowly beating. Beat whites of eggs until stiff and fold slowly into mixture. Let set in cool place for several days. Taste frequently.”

Modern recipe:

4 cups cream

4 cups milk

2 cups brandy

2 cups rye whiskey ( Rittenhouse Rye )

2 cups Jamaican rum ( Wray and Nephew or Smith and Cross )

2 cups sherry

12 eggs

¾ cup sugar

First, blend the alcohol and set aside. Then, separate the egg yolks from the egg whites. Mix the yolks and the sugar until the yolks lighten in color (can be done with a stand mixer, hand mixer or whisk). Then slowly mix in the milk and cream followed by the alcohol blend. Separately, mix or whisk the egg white until stiff peaks form. Then gently fold the egg white into the mixture.

Place in fridge to chill and then serve in a large punch bowl. The alcohol in the mixture acts as a preservative and means the eggnog can last for a long time in the fridge. It is said to get creamier as it ages.

Try this historic recipe for the holidays to drink like it’s 1776.

