Boozy Rum Soaked Recipes for Independence Day Celebrations

Summer is in full swing and that means things are heating up with both weather and on the grill. We put together a list of tasty rum soaked recipes to help add a little extra fun to summer festivities.

Here are our favorite recipes for sunny day celebrations.

BACARDÍ Spiced Rum ‘Blazing BBQ Glaze’

Celebrations like the Fourth of July and Labor Day call for barbeques as they are a staple of summertime. For any great barbeque, a great sauce is necessary. So, this recipe for a sweet and spicy rum BBQ glaze from Bacardi is just the thing to elevate any backyard grilling festivity. Use this recipe for any choice of protein or veggie.

Ingredients

2 ¾ ounces BACARDI Spiced Rum

4 ounces corn syrup

2 ounces sweet chili sauce

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon wholegrain mustard

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 garlic cloves, crushed/pureed

Add all the ingredients into a food-safe container and mix. Next, add your BBQ item(s) of choice making sure it’s completely coated in the spiced rum marinade. Seal and refrigerate for 4 hours. After marinating, wrap food items in foil to keep food moist while grilling. Pour excess glaze into a saucepan and bring to a simmer. Grill food to desired doneness and once the grilled marinated foods are cooked through, remove from foil and baste with extra glaze from the saucepan. Grill for an extra five to ten minutes to achieve a sticky glazed texture.

Jerk Rum Butter Grilled Corn

Grilled corn is a must for summer cookouts and this recipe will give it a boozy boost of flavor. Rum ,butter and jerk seasoning come together to make a spicy sauce that pairs perfectly with the grilled golden kernels. Although, the buttery recipe also goes well with potatoes and other vegetables.

Ingredients

4 cobs of corn

1 tablespoon Jamaican jerk seasoning

1/4 cup aged rum

8 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 ounces freshly squeezed lime juice

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

Directions

Remove husks from corn and grill on medium heat until some charring is achieved. Once cooked, remove the corn from the grill. Next, melt butter in a saucepan and add rum, seasoning, and lime juice. Once combined pour the desired amount over the corn and garnish with cilantro (can substitute with parsley).

Mojito-Infused Frozen Watermelon Skewers

If the weather and the bbq are turning up the heat too much then this recipe from Koloa Rum is a great way to cool off. These frozen treats are an upgrade from the usual rum-soaked watermelon and are just as refreshing as popsicles. This recipe is incredibly easy and can be made ahead of time for easy booze-filled refreshments all summer long.

Ingredients

A few handfuls of fresh mint

2 tbsp Demerara sugar

1 ½ cup Kōloa Kaua’i White Rum

¼ cup fresh-squeezed lime juice

12 watermelon wedges with rinds

12 popsicle sticks

Directions

Combine the mint and sugar in a cocktail shaker and muddle gently. Next, Add the rum and lime juice, then shake well to mix. Lay the watermelon slices on a sheet tray with a rim or in several large containers. Drizzle the mojito mixture over the watermelon. Let the watermelon slices sit in the mojito mixture for at least 30 minutes or for up to several hours if refrigerated. Flip the slices occasionally so that they all have contact with the cocktail.

Then, carefully cut a small slice into the center of each watermelon rind, then insert a popsicle stick into the watermelon wedge, pushing it through about halfway. Lay the slices flat on a large sheet tray (or several trays) and freeze overnight. Make sure they are not touching, otherwise, they will freeze together. Serve and enjoy! As an added bonus the additional mojito mixture can be used for cocktails. Just add some soda water and/or watermelon juice to taste.

