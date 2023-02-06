Boozy Rum Spiked Super Bowl Recipes for Your Gameday Party - Rum Raiders

The big game between Kansas City and Philadephia is just around the corner. These rum-filled recipes will be sure to score a touchdown and put you in the gameday recipe hall of fame. Here are three show stopping Super Bowl recipes sure to impress.

Hot Honey Butter Rum Wing Glaze

What’s a better gameday snack than spicy sticky wings? For that answer, you only need to add rum. With just a few simple ingredients this sweet and spicy glaze with take your wings from the bench to the starting lineup. The rum gives an extra kick of flavor and the booze factor is another bonus at a party.

Ingredients (sauce)

1¼ sticks of butter

⅓ cup of hot sauce (any brand)

⅔ cup of honey

¼ cup of dark rum

Directions

Melt the butter in a medium sauce pan and then remove from heat. Add the hot sauce, honey and rum and stir until combined. This sauce world really well with habanero hot sauces or hot sauces that contain fruit flavors like mango or pineapple. Pour the glaze into a large bowl and toss fully cooked wings in the sauce until coated.

Rum-infused BBQ sauce

Barbeque sauce is a staple for most gameday celebrations. Whether you enjoy slathering sauce on a rack of ribs or topping a burger patty or even coating some wings, this sauce will run the hard yards for most dishes. The rum acts as a flavor enhancer, bringing out the rich molasses notes while also giving its own complexity.

Ingredients

2 (8-ounce) cans of tomato sauce

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

½ of a yellow onion (diced)

½ cup brown sugar

¼ cup dark rum (may substitute with a spiced rum)

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 cloves of garlic (minced)

1 tablespoon of molasses

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon chili powder

Directions

In a saucepan on medium heat add the olive oil, onions and garlic. Saute the onions until translucent and then add the other ingredients including the rum. Bring to a light boil to reduce the sauce. Once reduced to a desirable consistency remove from the heat and let cool. After cooling, blend the sauce until it’s smooth. Use this sauce with any of your gameday snacks including, grilled veggies and meats, wings or as a dip for fries.

Rum Spiked Water Ice – Strawberry Daiquiri

Water Ice is basically another name used by Philadelphians for Italian ice. This frozen treat is made from water, fruit, and sugar. The texture is different than that of other frozen desserts, it is firmer than a slushy and smoother than granita and the fruit is incorporated before being frozen, unlike a snowcone. Just add some booze into the mix for a gameday hit. These Strawbery Daiquiri flavored water ices will impress guests and cool off everyone after a heated debate over the referee’s calls.

Ingredients

1 pound strawberries (4 cups), rinsed with tops removed

2/3 cup light rum

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

1 pinch of coarse salt

Garnish: strawberries

Directions

Puree the strawberries, rum, water, sugar, lime juice and salt in a blender until smooth. Divide the mixture evenly among 14 3-ounce paper cups. Freeze for at least 5 hours. For better consistency use an ice cream maker to churn continuously to make it velvety, then distribute into cups and freeze.

