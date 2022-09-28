That Boutique-y Rum Company Releases 4 New Rums

That Boutique-y Rum company is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its sister brand That Boutique-y Whisky Company with the release of 4 new rums.

The brand is introducing rum from a new country of origin in the form of its first ‘Distilled by DARSA’ bottling from Guatemala. Boutique-y also shows a return to two of their producers in the Netherlands and Madeira but with entirely new offerings. Lastly, a release from Trinidad is revived from a retired distillery.

DARSA Batch 1

The first in the new releases is Distilled by Destiladora de Alcoholes y Rones Sociedad Anónima (DARSA) Batch 1, a 14-Year SFGD Marque from a single distillery in Guatemala. The rum uses a multi-column still and comes in at 57.2% ABV. This is the brand’s first bottling of rum from Central America. Guatemala is well known for its multi-cask type solera blends like Botran rum. This single cask offering however allows for a taste of the untouched component of the rum highlighted before the blending with the solera method. This release was distilled in 2008 and matured in an ex-bourbon cask for four years before being transferred to the UK for a further nine years before bottling.

The Flying Dutchman Batch 2

The Flying Dutchman Batch 2 is the latest bottling from Zuidam Distillery in the Netherlands. The previous release with Batch 1 featured an old ex-solera production Pedro Ximénez Sherry cask. Batch 2’s bottling is from a very old ex-solera production of Oloroso Sherry casks. The rum was matured entirely at Zuidam for 4 years before being transferred to the UK for bottling. The rum is high-proof at 55.6% ABV.

O Reizinho Distillery Batch 3

That Boutique-y Rum Company returns to the craft Rum Agrícola da Madeira producer: O Reizinho for the third batch of pot still rum from Madeira. This rum is made from fresh sugarcane juice and rested in Ex-Madeira Wine Cask (French Oak) for a mere 9 months. Under Madeira Rum law, a Rum needs to be a minimum of three years old before it’s considered ‘aged’, so while this is considered unaged rum it displays some qualities of time spent in barrels.

Caroni Batch 12

The Caroni Batch 12 comes from the famed Caroni Distillery which closed in 2002. This bottling comes from the dwindling stock left behind by the distillery and is highly sought after by rum connoisseurs and collectors. The rum was left to age for 20 years and was finished in a cask of an undisclosed whisky producer based in Islay to develop peaty whisky notes. Usually, rare and iconic rums are left in the original casks and released untouched, but That Boutique-y Rum Company decided to get experimental. The result is a peated traditional column rum from Trinidad that is a very high proof of 63.2%.

The new releases look to be a gift for rum lovers on That Boutique-y Whiskey’s Birthday!