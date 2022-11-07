BrewDog Deems Itself Anti-Sponsor for Qatar World Cup

BrewDog has announced that it’s going to be an anti-sponsor for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. The FIFA tournament is scheduled to be held between Nov. 20 and Dec. 18.

The craft beer goliath BrewDog claims to be the number one craft brewer in Europe and also distills a number of spirits including their line of 500 Cuts Rums.

The co-founders James Watt and Martin Dickie aren’t afraid to start controversies. It’s a brand known for its stunt marketing. One of their go-to strategies is creating increasingly higher percentage beers. First, a beer called Tokyo which was 18.2%, then Tactical Nuclear Penguin 32% and the brand also freeze distilled a beer called The End of History at 55% ABV.

Watt’s and Dickie’s shows, Brew Dogs and The BrewDog Show, also featured them making stunt beers under unconventional circumstances including on a train, a boat and on a plane all while traveling to various breweries across the US and Europe.

We’re donating all profits made from Lost Lager sold during the World Cup to causes fighting human rights abuses. pic.twitter.com/5OTA9Gn71G — BrewDog (@BrewDog) November 7, 2022

This latest announcement is not out of character for the brand.

CEO James Watt said, “we’re proud to be launching Brewdog as an anti-sponsor of the World F*Cup. To be clear we love football, we just don’t love corruption and abuse. So join us. Let’s raise a glass to the players. To the fans. To free speech.”

In the statement, BrewDog highlighted that it believes Qatar won the bid to host the World Cup through bribery. It also calls out the country for the illegalization of homosexuality and for the alleged deaths of 6,500 people during the construction of the stadium.

Many on Twitter felt it would be hypocritical for BrewDog to show the football/soccer matches at its many pub locations.

In response, BrewDog said, “We are [showing the tournament], because don’t want to stop people watching the football. Corruption shouldn’t stop this. Besides, the more football we show, the more [Lost Lager] is sold, and the more money goes to charity.”

Brewdog has pledged to donate all profits from its Lost Lager sold during the tournament to those who fight human rights abuse. This means between Nov. 20 – Dec. 18 the money generated from the sale of this beer in the UK will go to various charities working toward this cause.