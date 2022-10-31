British Rapper ArrDee Set to Launch New Range of Rums

A rapper from Brighton, UK, ArrDee has announced the unveiling of his new range of rum, Litty Liquor which will be launched in December of this year. The first rum to release will be SpicedRum4-Realli. This rum will be amongst a potentially long line of products produced and packaged in the UK.

The British rapper is very new to the world of rum and is also fairly new to fame. The 20-year-old first rose to stardom in April 2020 after the release of the chart-topping remix Body, alongside artists Tion Wayne and Russ Millions. The song became a hit after his verse was used in clips on the social media platform TikTok.

The rapper and apparent “avid” rum drinker sought to find the perfect rum but ended up unsatisfied. So, the young music artist decided to take matters into his own hands and launch his own brand of rums.

SpideRum4-Realli is made using traditional methods in a currently undisclosed distillery in Cardiff. The flavors of the rum are described by the brand as caramel and vanilla.

“Inspired by ArrDee’s success in the music industry, we are all about dreaming big at Litty Liquor,” said a spokesperson for the brand according to The Argus.

“If there is a Grammy Award for rum then we want it, but more than anything we just aim to deliver an exceptional drinking experience no matter the occasion.” The spokesperson further added, “Brighton as a city is colorful, unique and accessible to all – this is reflected very much in our products and our loyal customer base. The dream is to see Litty Liquor in every corner of the globe being enjoyed by those with the same big dreams and inclusive mindset.”

The young rapper will be in good company with a number of other musicians who have launched and own rum brands, such as Bruno Mars, Sammy Hagar and Ciara

ArrDee will host an industry launch at the i360 on Dec. 13. The spiced rum will be available to the general public on Dec. 15.