Brown-Forman Enters the World of Rum: Acquires Diplomático

Today it was announced that Brown-Forman has come to an agreement with the acquisition of the Venezuela-based rum brand, Diplomático. The purchase includes the brand and related assets from Destillers United Group S.L. along with a production facility located in Panama. The deal is expected to close within 90 days.

“Diplomático Rum will join our expanding portfolio, giving Brown‑Forman a market leading entry into the fast-growing super-premium rum category. This aged rum brand has distinctive packaging, strong brand positioning, and is a delicious tasting spirit,” said Lawson Whiting, President and CEO, of Brown‑Forman Corporation in a statement. “As part of this acquisition, we will welcome more than 100 new employees to Brown‑Forman.”

The purchase will likely mean Diplomático gains an even bigger global presence. Diplomático Rum is currently sold in more than 100 countries. The brand was also named the No. 1 super- and ultra-premium rum and the No. 2 super-premium+ rum worldwide by the IWSR Drinks Market Analysis 2021 report.

Brown-Forman is the company behind several of the most recognizable brands in spirits, especially whiskey, including Jack Daniel’s, Woodford Reserve and Old Forester.

In relation to the purchase Destillers United Group S.L. which currently owns Diplomático, stated, “We are proud to have pioneered and been instrumental in developing the super-premium+ rum category around the world. Diplomático Rum is ready to accelerate its growth with Brown‑Forman, one of the world’s most well-known spirits and wine companies. We share a similar familial culture and know the brand will continue building on our legacy. We look forward to working together to bring Diplomático Rum to consumers around the world.”

The addition of Diplomático to Brown-Forman’s portfolio appears to be its first entry into the rum market. This may signal a change in how big names in the spirit world are viewing the future of rum as an investment. Rum is quickly becoming a top-selling product in the spirits world and this move exemplifies this trend.

