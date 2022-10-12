Rare $2,800 Luxury Rum Revealed by Brugal Honoring Founder

Brugal unveiled its newest and most exclusive luxury rum yesterday, Andrés Brugal. This is the brand’s first-ever release that blends two double-aged reserves with first-fill single casks. At $2,800 each, only 460 bottles are available worldwide, with 50 being exclusively sold in the U.S.

The ultra-premium rum takes its name from the founder of Brugal, Andrés Brugal. The rum was crafted by fifth-generation Rum Master Jassil Villanueva Quintana as an homage to the founder’s pioneering spirit of exploration as well as the generations of maestros who traveled the globe to share the passion, warmth and joy of Brugal’s liquid artistry.

Jassil Villanueva Quintana is Brugals and the Dominican Republic’s youngest and first-ever female master of rum. Quintana’s vast knowledge of the casks around her is revealed in the array of local flavors revealed in this luxury bottling. Andrés Brugal rum is equal parts personal tribute to the treasures of her homeland of Puerto Plata and reverence for all she has learned from the generations before her.

“This limited-edition bottling is a journey that started over a century ago. Andrés Brugal combines special single cask family reserves and our signature double aging technique to tell a dual story of my family’s legacy of rum making, as well as my own as Maestra Ronera,” said Jassil Villanueva Quintana.

Jassil Villanueva Quintana notes, “Quintessentially Dominican flavors combine to create an extraordinary liquid of astounding character that pushes the boundaries of discovery. With a touch of sweetness on the nose, and a well-rounded, long-lasting mouthfeel, this full-bodied rum is a true celebration of the distinctive flavors of Puerto Plata.”

This exclusive release is bottled in a limited-edition, hand-blown crystal decanter and presented in a bespoke display cabinet inspired by the iconic traveling cases earlier Maestros used in their voyages. Rendered from American oak, its exterior surfaces are etched with an iconic diamond pattern redolent of the netting that surrounds many of Brugal’s bottles – a symbol of the need to protect precious cargo.

Andrés Brugal is a blend of two double-aged reserves with first-fill single Bourbon and Oloroso sherry casks and is 41.5% ABV. There are currently no age statements for the rums used in the blend.

