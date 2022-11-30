Brugal Rum Collaborates with Miami Artist for Unveiling of Bespoke Bottles at Art Basel

Dominican rum makers, Brugal, have revealed a limited-edition, luxury collection of bespoke Brugal 1888 bottles designed by celebrated Miami artist, Alexander Mijares. There are 11 unique bottles in the collection. The collection will be displayed just in time for Miami Art Week.

Each bottle is a separate canvas for Mijares to explore the different themes of family and legacy and the Dominican Republic. The artist was inspired by the various chapters of Brugal’s 134-year story. The bottles depict the beauty behind the process of rum making, the heart of the Brugal family, the island of the Dominican Republic, and more.

“Our collaboration with Alexander Mijares is an expression of passion, legacy and the never-ending pursuit to evolve one’s craft. It is an honor to tell our family’s story through such artistic expression and in a way that celebrates the vibrancy of our Latin community at large,” said Brugal Maestra Ronera Jassil Villanueva Quintana. “Where better to unveil this stunning collection than Miami, a melting pot of our Latin culture.”

Mijares goes on to describe the inspiration as, “discovering the parallels between the Brugal family and my own demonstrated a larger story of connection that exists across Latin culture,” said Mijares. For example, a piece that represents Cuba lovingly honors a country that unites Brugal and his own family legacies. One featuring sugarcane depicts the importance of the sweet grass to the rum-making process, as well as fond childhood memories when Mijares’ grandfather would tell stories of sugarcane while giving him and his siblings pieces to savor.”

Mijares’ one-of-a-kind works will be showcased at the Perez Art Museum’s Annual Art Basel Celebration on Dec 1. Eight of the of the pieces will be available for purchase by the public after this date. One piece in particular “Brugal Passion, Heart in a Glass” will be auctioned off, with proceeds benefitting Special Compass, a South Florida-based organization that helps those with disabilities follow their passions and navigate life through education, sports, and housing, and achieve their dreams independently through inclusion. “Brugal Passion, Heart in a Glass” is the only piece in the collection that features an original, hand-shaped sculpture designed to hold the custom bottle.

Brugal has delved into the art world previously. This is second collection as part of a larger artist series. In 2021, Brugal announced 18 bottles encased in Huichol art designed by internationally recognized Mexican artist Cesar Menchaca. The brand expects to add more to Global Artist Collections in 2023.

For more information on Brugal and reviews of its rum click here.

Here at Rum Raiders, we do more than write about current events in rum. We are the only media property reviewing rums and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the rum world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of rum in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter