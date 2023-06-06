Bruno Mars Slings Out SelvaRey Cocktails at His Hawaiian Pop-Up Bar

SelvaRey Rum Bar opened a pop-up bar at the Fairmont Orchid on Hawaiʻi Island at the end of May. The limited-time bar is serving cocktails inspired by the artist and musician, Bruno Mars throughout this month until June 30.

The Hawaiian-born artist debuted the SelvaRey Rum Bar, a pop-up bar at the Fairmont Orchid on the Big Island. The bar and hotel are located at picturesque Pauoa Bay. For some lucky individuals at the opening night of the bar the singer turned bartender and crafted his own cocktails.

“I always associated rum with vacation and Hawaii. When the opportunity came up to have a SelvaRey bar on the beach at the Fairmont, I couldn’t pass it up,” Mars told Parade .

When I used to perform [in Hawaii] as a kid, I remember seeing everyone drinking rum cocktails, and everyone always smiling and having the best time,” the singer added.

The SelvaRey rum brand is co-owned by Marc Gold, Seth Gold and Robert Herzig alongside Mars. SelvaRey meaning “king of the jungle,” is distilled in Pesé, Panama, by notable Master Blender Francisco ‘Don Pancho’ Fernandez.

“SelvaRey was started almost 10 years ago, and that was a few years before I heard about it. A friend brought some to me and I loved it,” Mars commented to Parade. “A little while later I had the opportunity to meet the guys that created it and they told me their goal—to show people how good rum can be. I wanted to be a part of that.”

The oceanfront bar is serving five signature cocktails that feature SelvaRey Rum. The cocktails include a Mojito Royale with champagne, The Cold Brewno, Uptown Punch, Hollywood Colada and Weekend at Bruno’s. SelvaRey showcases three of its four rums in the cocktails, white, chocolate and coconut. The owner’s reserve is the only rum to not be mixed in a cocktail, presumably because of its refined sippability.

“When we created Owner’s Reserve, we wanted to make the best sipping rum, and I think we did it. We’re excited that people love it as much as we do,” said Mars.

The pop-up bar is only running until the end of June but it probably won’t be the last time the Mars mixes up cocktails instead of tunes.

Read Next:

Check Out Reviews for SelvaRey Owner’s Reserve

Playing to the Beat of Their Own Rum: 5 Musician Owned Rum Brands

Top 6 Chocolate Rums

‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Rebel Wilson Reveals She’s Never Been Drunk