K-Pop BTS Star Jin Makes and Sings to Alcohol With Netflix’s Paik’s Spirits Host and Chef Baek Jong-Won

The “Butter” and “Dynamite” singer Jin a.k.a. Kim Seok-jin is teaming up with renowned South Korean Chef Baek (sometimes spelled Paik) Jong-Won. BTS star Jin is on a journey to make his own homemade traditional Korean alcohol called makgeolli. The teaser for the new YouTube series dropped on Nov. 10 and now there are two episodes available on the group’s YouTube channel BANGTANTV. The channel has almost 72 million subscribers.

According to google translate the series is called Drunk Talk (취중진담), others have called it Drunken Truth.

Makgeolli (막걸리), also spelled makkoli, is rice beer or wine that is often unfiltered giving it a milky white appearance. The drink itself has a subtle sweetness from the rice. It can be found at many South Korean restaurants and specialty stores in the US.

Jin is a part of the South Korean boy band group BTS, one of the most popular K-pop groups in the US. His counterpart for the YouTube series is Baek. He is a part of several of Netflix’s shows about Korean food and drink. He is also an extremely popular celebrity chef and restauranteur in South Korea.

It is not uncommon for celebrities and K-pop stars alike to advertise alcoholic beverages or even appear on television enjoying it themselves. Jin has also appeared on a YouTube channel called “My Alcohol Diary,” a series where celebrities share drinks, eat food and play games with host Lee Young-ji.

Baek already has a lot of experience in home-brewing makgeolli. He frequently makes references to it in his show Paik’s Spirits. There is also an episode dedicated to makgeolli. In this episode, Baek and TV producer Nah Yung-suk travel to a craft makgeolli brewery and learn about the process and the different alcohol-strength versions of makgeolli.

In the teaser for the series, Jin can be seen singing to his pot of makgeolli presumably as it ferments. Jin also decides he and Baek should have a celebrity off and see who gets recognized more in the market. It doesn’t appear to go too well for Jin as Baek is extremely well-known in and outside the food world.

The first two episodes were uploaded two days after the teaser on Nov. 12 and already have millions of views.

