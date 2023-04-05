Kid Rock and Conservatives Rage Against Bud Light After Beer Brand Shows Support for Trans Activist

On Monday, Kid Rock went to Twitter to let everyone know how he felt about Bud Light showing support for TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney. It wasn’t positive. Specific conservative individuals are raging and boycotting Bud Light after the brand announced Mulvaney as a spokesperson.

On Saturday, Mulvaney released a video promoting Bud Light on Instagram which included Bud Light sending the influencer special personalized cans with her face on them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Mulvaney (@dylanmulvaney)

“I kept hearing about this thing called March Madness, and I thought we were all just having a hectic month, but it turns out it has something to do with sports. And I’m not sure exactly which sport, but either way, it’s a cause to celebrate,” Mulvaney said on Instagram while opening a can of Bud Light. “This month I celebrated my day 365 of womanhood, and Bud Light sent me possibly the best gift ever, a can with my face on it.”

After the post, social media exploded with hate speech and certain individuals indicated they are now boycotting Bud Light. Based on Kid Rock’s Tweet, he is amongst those now boycotting the massive beer brand.

The video starts with Kid Rock showing off his MAGA hat. Then he proceeds to say, “Grandpa’s feeling a little frisky today. Let me say something to all of you and be as clear and concise as possible.” At this point, he begins shooting cases of Bud Light.

Kid Rock continues, “F**k Bud Light. F**k Anheuser-Busch.”

The irony of these videos showing people pouring out Bud Light or shooting cases of Bud Light with guns is that they still bought the beer in order to show their disdain.

Anti-trans laws have been spreading across red states and the trans community appears to have become an easy target. The support of major players in the alcohol industry, like Bud Light, may help gain support for the community, despite a very loud minority expressing their discontent.

