Alleged Burglar Found Asleep in Garage After Breaking Into House Drunk, Stealing Alcohol

After being charged with burglary, a man appeared in court for an initial hearing last Thursday. The man, Daniel Bradley, allegedly rummaged through the property and raided the fridge for alcohol before the San Diego homeowner found him sleeping in the garage.

As reported by Goshen News, Elkhart City Police responded to a call for a burglary in progress on July 1. The homeowner told officers she found a man asleep in her garage after arriving home around 12:20 AM. She came home to find the garage door locked, though she hadn’t locked it. When the homeowner found Bradley, she immediately contacted police.

In addition to finding, the 44-year-old Bradley asleep, she noticed her tools had been removed from the cabinet and drawers in the garage. Bradley also allegedly drank hard seltzers from the garage fridge.

Police escorted Bradley to the patrol vehicle after he informed the officers that he was drunk and could not walk. Officers searched his person and found a container with meth inside along with three drill bits. The homeowner claimed that Bradley had stolen the tools from her garage.

Police charged Bradley with burglary along with possession of meth and possession of a firearm as a violent felon. The court scheduled a jury trial for March 4 proceeding the pretrial conference scheduled for August 3.

